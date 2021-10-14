Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 45.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Growing development of water treatment chemicals industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 71.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing requirements from the refining and petrochemical industries in the developing economies. Increasing investments in the research and development to generate more efficient chemical based water treatment technology is expected to drive the demand for the industry.

The research study includes the latest updates about the COVID-19 impact on the Water Treatment Chemicals sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape. The report thus entails a complete dissection of the current scenario of this ever-evolving business sector and estimates the after effects of the pandemic on the industry.

Get a sample of the report from: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/128

Competitive Scenario

The competitive landscape and company profiles included in the report underscore the major players participating in the global Water Treatment Chemicals market and strategic initiatives undertaken by them for business expansion. The company profiles include information assessed by employing analytical tools like SWOT analysis of established and emerging players. A detailed supply chain and value chain analysis have also been entailed in the report, with a broad analysis of the market’s vendor landscape.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Are:

Ecolab Inc., BASF SE, SUEZ S.A., Solenis LLC, Kurita Europe GmbH, The DOW Chemical Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Kemira OYJ, Snf Floerger, and Akzo Nobel N.V., among others.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation:

The market is broadly categorized on the basis of product types offered in the market, region, broad application spectrum, and the leading manufacturers/companies.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biocide & Disinfectant

Coagulants & Flocculants

pH & Adjuster & Softener

Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors

Anti-foaming Agents

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oil & Gas

Municipal

Power

Mining & Mineral Processing

Food & Beverage

Chemical Manufacturing

Pulp & Paper

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Boiler

Raw Water Treatment

Cooling

Water Desalination

Effluent Water Treatment

Others

Regional Segmentation:

The latest Water Treatment Chemicals market report highlights the ongoing market demands and trends, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. The report entails an insightful analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Water Treatment Chemicals market. It further mentions the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading regional segments encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request for Report Customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/128

Key questions addressed:

What are the estimated CAGR for the global Water Treatment Chemicals market and each segment in the global market?

Which market segments and sub-segments have been covered in this report? Which of these segments is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period? What are the most prominent industry aspects likely to impact the market values and shares of the regions viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Asia? What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market?

Which are the leading companies operating in the global Water Treatment Chemicals market? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

What are the most common market expansion strategies applied by the key market competitors to reinforce their market positions?

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing environmental and climatic concerns



4.2.2.2. Increasing R&D for the development of new technologies



4.2.2.3. Growing global population



4.2.2.4. Increasing need for sustainable water treatment



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of Industrial Wastewater Treatment



4.2.3.2. Alternative Water Treatment Technologies



4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

READ MORE…!

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-treatment-chemicals-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries about the customization of the report or to know more details about it, please connect with us. Our team will make sure your report is designed as per your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Explosion Proof Equipment Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/explosion-proof-equipment-market

Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-fingerprint-coatings-market

Energy Efficient Glass Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-efficient-glass-market

Surface Treatment Chemicals Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surface-treatment-chemicals-market

Renewable Polypropylene Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/renewable-polypropylene-market