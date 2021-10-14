Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Business Scenario Analysis By Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for an anti-reflective lens in eyewear is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has published its latest report titled Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market to its extensive repository that offers in-depth understanding and insight into the leading manufacturers and players with a brief overview of their business. The report discusses in detail the latest technological and product advancements to offer a comprehensive understanding of the Anti-Reflective Coatings market. It provides insights about market size, share, global spread, trends, demands, and opportunities.

The growing demand for an anti-reflective lens in eyewear is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The anti-reflective coating lens provides you a clearer vision, thus putting less strain on eyes while focusing and are particularly appropriate for individuals who spent substantial time in front of computers, which may lead to significant eye strain. The anti-reflection coating mitigates the presence of glare on lenses, allowing clear visibility. Moreover, they offer better longevity as compared to regular lenses and provide superior scratch-resistant, along with better dirt & water-resistant.

In May 2020, Super HiVision EX3+ anti-reflective coating by HOYA Vision Care was launched in the US. The innovative lens treatment provides superior scratch resistance, cleanability, and longevity offered by providers and patients of eye care with complete back-side ultra-violet protection.

Key Companies operating in the Anti-Reflective Coatings Market and profiled in the report include:

Carl Zeiss, Hoya Corporation, Royal DSM, Essilor International SA, PPG Industries, Optical Coatings Japan, Honeywell International Inc., DuPont, iCoat Company LLC, and Rodenstock GmbH, among others.

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acrylic

Urethane

Epoxy

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electron Beam

Sputtering

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Eyewear

Electronic

Solar Panels

Automotive

Others

The report also analyzes key geographical locations for market share, market size, revenue generation, production and consumption rate, import/export, and other factors. The regions analyzed include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. The presence of key companies is also included in the analysis.

Key highlights of the report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Anti-Reflective Coatings market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market sizes in terms of volume and value.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand for anti-reflective lens



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for solar photo-voltaic cells



4.2.2.3. Growing investment in healthcare



4.2.2.4. Growth of the automotive industry



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost prohibitive production



4.2.3.2. Low awareness



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

