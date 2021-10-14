Agricultural Films Market Analysis By Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Overview, and Forecast till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 9.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Increasing use of Biodegradable polymer films

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased demand for food due to the growing global population and advancements in agricultural technologies are driving the demand of the market.

The global Agricultural Films Market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.96 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing need for optimum agricultural productivity. The growing requirement for high-quality crops coupled with the rising disposable income of the consumers is forecasted to drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period.

Report Scope:

The report provides a holistic overview of the market with an in-depth examination of the key aspects of the industry including factors driving the growth of the industry, regulatory framework, technological and product advancements, and lucrative growth prospects. The report studies the Agricultural Films market according to the impact of the pandemic and offers a present and future impact assessment. Moreover, the report also covers analysis of the factors affecting the supply and demand dynamics of the Agricultural Films market.

Leading Players Analyzed in the Report:

BASF SE, The RKW Group, Berry Global Inc., AB Rani Plast Oy, Kuraray Co. Ltd., RPC Group PLC, Trioplast Industrier AB, Coveris, Novamont S.P.A and Britton Group Limited, among others.

Agricultural Films Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Agricultural Films Market on the basis of Type, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Reclaim

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Geomembrane film

Silage film

Mulch film

Greenhouse covering

Regional Segmentation:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Furthermore, the report covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. The report explains the current market scenario through diagrams, pictures, charts, tables, and other pictorial representations.

Global Agricultural Films Market Report – Key Takeaways:

The latest research report analyzes the changing competitive scenario.

The report carries an unbiased perspective towards the global market performance.

The study presents an eight-year assessment of the global market and its principal product segments.

Market dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats, have been discussed in the report in detail.

The analytical data and strategic planning methodologies are expected to aid businesses in decision-making

The report serves as an exhaustive regional analysis of the global Agricultural Films market, systematically presenting the business profiles of various stakeholders.

Furthermore, the report provides valuable data about the critical factors influencing market progress.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Agricultural Films Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Agricultural Films Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for high-quality food crops



4.2.2.2. Rising R&D for the development of new technologies



4.2.2.3. Increasing Nano Greenhouses Globally for more Agricultural Output due to the growing global population



4.2.2.4. Cost-effectiveness of agricultural films



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Strict government regulations regarding usage of polythene and plastics



4.2.3.2. High cost of installations



4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

READ MORE…!

