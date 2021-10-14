Charities: Collaboration, Competition, Corruption
Not all charities are created equal.
Exposed to multiple charities and how they operate. Very quickly discovered some charities, when it comes to partnering, can be so competitive they go to great lengths to discredit each other.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Child trafficking and exploitation is a 150 billion dollar worldwide problem that charitable organisations worldwide are desperate to solve. However, the dark, unethical and uncharitable side of the not-for-profit sector threatens to get in the way of that collective mission.
— Hayley Birtles-Eades
At the end of last month, the founders of Australia's Largest Lunch (ALL), Hayley Birtles-Eades, Natalie Willacy and Brittany Meyer, thought they would be continuing their mission. They had every intention of raising the record-breaking annual funds in collaboration with trusted primary partners like Adam Whittington of Project Rescue Children (PRC) and Richie Harkham of Hark Angel Foundation (HAF).
Unfortunately, COVID-19 restrictions brought event plans to a temporary halt. However, the postponement turned out to be a blessing in disguise because the collaborative nature of the fundraising event brought forth streams of charities hungry to be included.
Unfortunately, on closer inspection, the founders discovered that all 'not-for-profits' aren't created equal.
Proving that some wanted to be in on the mission because they wanted in on the money, causing the team to re-evaluate and set strict boundaries about who they would collaborate with in the future. Establishing a precedent for altruism with an unhealthy thirst for money, fame and power.
Founder of Beinc and co-founder of Australia's Largest Lunch Hayley Birtles-Eades said she had always hoped and thought that in the space of child trafficking, everybody would want to work together to solve the crisis. "It is heartbreaking to learn that for some charities, they view the cause as competition rather than collaboration, which is the reason we started ALL in the first place," Birtles-Eades said.
"We've been exposed to multiple charities and how they operate and very quickly discovered that some charities, when it comes to partnering, can be so competitive that they would go to great lengths to discredit each other based on the need for recognition or desperation for funds.
"There are no winners when that happens," she said.
At any given moment, an estimated 10 million children are being victimised in situations of trafficking and exploitation worldwide.
Kidnapping specialist and PRC founder Adam Whittington stated that given the severity of child exploitation across the globe, he has always made it a point to collaborate with like-minded individuals and organisations to save and protect as many children as possible.
"It was a shock, to be honest," Whittington said. "As time went by, I saw that collaboration with most just wasn't going to happen." "The mentality of many charities is to see others as competition, competition for donations.
