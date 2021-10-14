Submit Release
Indian Smart Lighting Market Size 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Growth and Forecast Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Smart Lighting Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the indian smart lighting market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Smart lighting is an energy-efficient technology that includes power saving fixtures and automated controls for smooth operations. This technology enables the user to monitor illumination and control the lighting in a particular space depending upon the occupancy and daylight availability. Smart lighting systems are accessible through smartphone applications, which can be operated via voice commands, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other forms of wireless connections. As a result, they find extensive applications in commercial, industrial, and residential sectors.

The smart lighting market in India is majorly being driven by the increasing adoption of the internet of things (IoT) in the country. Several favorable initiatives by the Government of India (GoI) for introducing intelligent street lighting systems as a part of smart-city development endeavors is further fueling the market growth. Technological advancements in lighting solutions, such as the integration of software-controlled LED lights and automated smart assistance, are supporting the market growth. Moreover, smart lighting uses motion sensors that offer reduced energy consumption and minimized electricity costs, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Indian Smart Lighting Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:                          

The competitive landscape of the indian smart lighting market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the indian smart lighting market on the basis of offering, communication technology, installation type, light source, application and region.

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware
Software
Services

Breakup by Communication Technology:

Wired Technology
Wireless Technology

Breakup by Installation Type:

New Installation
Retrofit Installation

Breakup by Light Source:

LED Lamps
Fluorescent Lamps
Compact Fluorescent Lamps
High Intensity Discharge Lamps
Others

Breakup by Application:

Commercial
Residential
Public Infrastructure
Others

Breakup by Region:

North India
West and Central India
South India
East India

Key highlights of the report:            

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

