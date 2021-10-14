Self-healing Concrete Market Hit at a CAGR of 26.4% to Reach $1,375,088.0 Thousand by 2025

Factors such as increased life of civil infrastructures, ease of utilizing the product, and reduced maintenance cost are observed to be the key element.

Self-healing concrete is a material, which is capable of repairing itself back to the original state. Specific group of alkali-resistant spore-forming bacteria related to the genus Bacillus is selected for this purpose. Bacterial concrete refers to a new generation concrete in which selective cementation by microbiologically-induced CaCO3 precipitation that serves as the remediation of micro-cracks.The global self-healing concrete market size was valued at $216,720.0 thousand in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,375,088.0 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Self-healing concrete contains bacteria genus Bacillus that are active by contact with moisture or water and then use the calcium lactate as a food source, and produces limestone. As a result, these limestones fills the cracks leading to self-repair for the damage. These bacterias can survive in alkaline nature of concrete and lie dormant within the concrete for up to two hundred years.

Key Players
Basilisk
Acciona Infraestructureas S.A.
Avecom N.V.
Comercializadora Espanola De Innovaciones Y Materiales
COWI A/S
Devan-Micropolis
Fescon.

Key Benefits For Self-healing Concrete Market:
The study provides an in-depth self-healing concrete market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is included in the study.
Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global self-healing concrete market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential. In addition, self-healing concrete market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2025 is also included in the report.

Key Market Segments
By Type
Intrinsic healing
Capsule based healing
Vascular healing

By End-User
Residential and Commercial
Industrial
Civil Infrastructure

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA