Robot Assisted Surgical Systems Market To Reach USD 17.80 Billion By 2027 With CAGR of 14.8% | Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Growing demand for the minimally invasive sugeries using robotic assistance to ascertain the highest precision and succes rate in procedure.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Robot Assisted Surgical Systems Market is forecast to reach USD 17.80 billion by 2027. The Global Robot Assisted Surgical Systems market is being driven at a monumental rate as the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers around the world are rapidly adopting the robotic surgical systems for its ability to operate in complex procedures with minute precision, control and flexibility compared to any other conventional manual procedures. Robot assisted surgical systems were initially employed in the minimally invasive surgery techniques, but its splendid accuracy has brought in the applicability of the robotic assistance in certain open surgical procedures also.
Robotic surgical techniques include less invasions, smaller or less noticeable scars, fewer complications such as surgical site infection, and also help in quicker recovery. The impressive success rate of the robot assisted surgeries have created a massive concussion in the medical surgery. More and more surgeons and hospitals are being inclined to incorporate robot assisted surgical techniques for attaining super precision in the surgery. Adoption of advanced technological systems and high interest in capturing untapped economies are expected to play vital role in impelling the market growth. For instance, Monogram Orthopaedics a U.S. based company has developed a robotic system Monogram- it custom prints a hip or knee and uses a surgical robotics system for the implants.
The COVID-19 impact:
As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are quickly changing their practice and purchasing priorities to meet the required demand of a pandemic. Over a couple of months, this crisis has had a direct impact on the robot assisted surgical systems development rates as the equipment manufacturing units have been disrupted. Also, the disturbances in the regular supply chain have caused the companies to create new supply chains that are more expensive and takes a lot more time to satisfy the need for catalysts in different areas of the healthcare equipment industry, seeing an unprecedented degree of activity associated with the market.
Have Queries? To request a sample or speak to an expert before you buy the report, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3201
Market Overview:
The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.
Competitive Landscape:
The global Robot Assisted Surgical Systems market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.
Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:
Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Medrobotics Corporation, Medtronic, Transenterix, Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Omnilife Science, Inc., CMR Surgical, Transenterix, Inc., and Smith & Nephew, among others.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3201
Key questions addressed in the report:
• What market size is the global Robot Assisted Surgical Systems market expected to reach over the forecast period?
• Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2027?
• Which key factors are expected to driver global Robot Assisted Surgical Systems market throughout the forecast period?
• Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?
• Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?
• Which leading players are operating in the global Robot Assisted Surgical Systems market?
• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The core advantages that can be ascertained by applying the robot assisted surgical systems in medical procedures are greater visualization ability, enhanced dexterity and precision in invasion.
• Apart from the complete robotic procedures, the robotic assistance is widely employed in the traditional procedures for its advanced visibility that allows the surgeons to observe the site better and hi-tech robotic assistance mechanisms & accessories heightens the accuracy of the invasions.
• The surgical robots sub-segment held the highest market share in 2019 as this require an extensive investment to design and develop and also widely used in the full-fledged robotic surgeries. Surgical robotics type incorporates flexible robotics, data science, surgical intelligence, micro-instrumentation, and other technologies for surgical, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.
• In 2019, CMR Surgical a UK based company raised a USD 240 million Series C round for its Versius surgical robot launch in emerging economies in Asia and in developed nations in Europe. However, many surgeons are unfamiliar about the use of robotics in healthcare, and also due to mechanical failures associated with surgeries are the factors restraining the market.
• Medrobotics Corp, in 2017 had announced that it had received FDA regulatory clearance for its Flex Robotic Systemin for performing colorectal surgeries in the United States. Medrobotics was the first company to offer minimally invasive, steerable, and shapeable robotic products for colorectal operations in the U.S.
Find the extensive Report Description, TOC and Table of Figure @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/robot-assisted-surgical-systems-market
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the robot assisted surgical systems market on the basis of type, component, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Surgical Robots
• Rehabilitation Robots
• Emergency Response & Utility Robots
• Others
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Hardware
• Software
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• General Surgery
• Gynecological Surgery
• Urological Surgery
• Neurosurgery
• Orthopedic Surgery
• Non-Invasive Radiosurgery
• Emergency Response Robotic System
• Utility Robotic System
• Others
Regional Outlook:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3201
Thank you for reading the research report on global Robot Assisted Surgical Systems market. We also offer customization of report as per client requirement. Kindly connect to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer the best suited plan as per your requirement.
Browse More Reports:-
Cardiac Monitoring Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cardiac-monitoring-market
Protein Engineering Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/protein-engineering-market
Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-virtual-assistance-market
Tissue Diagnostics Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/tissue-diagnostics-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+18008193052 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn