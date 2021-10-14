OpenStack Service Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities by 2021-2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 27.4% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “OpenStack Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global openstack service market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. OpenStack service refers to collecting open-source software modules that create and manage heterogeneous storage and network resources within an IT organization. It includes computing services, like object and block storage, networking, and shared file systems. OpenStack service aids in the automation of cloud maintenance and provides a remote view of other cloud storage devices. It also enables users to access, modify, and share the source code freely.
The global OpenStack service market is primarily driven by their growing adoption of cloud-based services across various organizations. These services provide a framework for organizing and managing cloud-based infrastructure, web hosting, and SaaS (software-as-a-service) delivery. Furthermore, OpenStack services offer various advantages, such as cost savings, customization, value-added services, and innovation in the product line, which are positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the market is increasingly gaining traction due to the free availability of the platforms, ease of setup, and widespread adoption of big data analytics across small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs). Moreover, technological advancements have increased the capacities for heterogeneous enterprises by providing better speed and developer experience. These factors are expected to provide a positive outlook to the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 27.4% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Computing Inc.
Canonical
Cisco Systems Inc.
Dell EMC
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
IBM
Mirantis Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Rackspace Inc.
Red Hat Inc.
SUSE
VMware Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Componenet:
Solution
Services
Breakup by Organization Size:
Large Enterprises
Medium Enterprises
Small Enterprises
Breakup by Platform:
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid
Breakup by Application:
BFSI
Government and Defense
Information Technology
Telecommunication
Academic and Research
Retail and E-Commerce
Manufacturing
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
