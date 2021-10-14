Mining Drill Bits Market is Expected to Reach $1,711,800 Thousand by 2026

An increase in demand for metals and ores, owing to the growth of the automotive sector drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wide range of domestic players are expanding their business in Asia-Pacific region, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for the mining drill bits market.The global mining drill bits market size was valued at $1,145,000 thousand in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,711,800 thousand by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 48.7% share of the global market, followed by LAMEA. Based on type, the rotary drill bits segment accounted for around 79.1% in overall global mining drill bits market share in 2018. The DTH hammers bits segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.The key factors that drive the growth of the global mining drill bits market include rise in mining activities around the globe due to increase in demand for coal, metal, and minerals. In addition, expansion of existing mines in the developing countries such as China and India fuels the mining drill bits market growth.However, stringent government regulations related to mining industry are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, artificial intelligence (AI) helps to dig holes efficiently and safely in the drilling operations. For instance, Canada-based company Goldspot Discoveries Corp. has launched AI technology equipped with drills. The drills can detect and verify the gold deposits and mineral under the ground.Leading PlayersBrunner and LayCaterpillar Inc.Changsha Heijingang Industrial Co., LtdEpiroc ABMitsubishi Materials CorporationRobit PlcRockmore International, SandvikWestern Drilling Tools IncXiamen Prodrill Equipment Co., LtdKey Market SegmentationBy TypeRotary BitsFixed Cutter BitsRoller Cone BitsDTH Hammers BitsOthersBy MaterialSteelDiamondThermally Stable Diamond BitsPCDSurface Set Diamond BitsTungsten CarbideBy OperationUnderground DrillingSurface DrillingBy Bit SizeUp to 150 mm151–200 mm201–250 mm251–300 mmAbove 300 mmBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA