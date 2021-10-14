Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global mobile value-added services market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Mobile value-added services (MVAS) are non-core facilities provided by telecom service providers. These services assist in improving the pricing proposition, optimizing the return on investment (ROI) for the operator, and enhancing the overall consumer experience. They include interactive voice and video response (IVVR), the wireless application protocol (WAP), unstructured supplementary service data (USSD), and short message service (SMS).
The growing penetration of high-speed internet and boosting sales of smartphones and tablets have resulted in the widespread adoption of mobile applications across the globe. This represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, there is a considerable rise in the use of value-based content in the form of over-the-top (OTT) media services around the world. This, coupled with the emerging trend of digitization, is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, the market is also impelled by advancements in the 5G technology. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
AT&T
Alphabet Inc.
com Inc.
Apple Inc.
Baidu Inc.
Comverse Technology Inc.
com
Gemalto
Google LLC
InMobi
Kongzhong Corp
Mahindra Comviva
Mobily
One97 Communications Ltd.
OnMobile
Vodafone Group Plc
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Solution:
Short Messaging Service (SMS)
Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
Location Based Services
Mobile Email & IM
Mobile Money
Mobile Advertising
Mobile Infotainment
Others
Breakup by Device Type:
Mobile Phone
Tablet PC
Laptop/Data-Card
Others
Breakup by End-User:
SMBs
Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
BFSI
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Education
Retail
Government
Telecom & IT
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
