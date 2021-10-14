Armenia Real Estate Market Worth $1,249.3 Million in 2026 | by Property, Business

Increased focus on diversification of Armenian economy, and rise in the number of property transactions drives the Armenia real estate market growth.

Real estate means land as well as any physical structure affixed to the land such as houses, buildings, and landscaping. Rise in economy of Armenia and increased focus of the government to diversify the economy help boost the growth of the real estate market in Armenia. Further, availability of affordable interest rates on mortgage loans is helping families in the country to afford houses. However, high poverty and unemployment restrict Armenia real estate market growth.The Armenia real estate market size was valued at $880.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,249.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%.

There is growth in the number of property transactions in Armenia. Also, there is a law in Armenia, which states to return the income tax to residents who will re-pay the mortgage loan. In addition, mortgage interest rates in Armenia is one of the lowest in neighboring countries such as Russia and Belarus. However, high dependence of Armenian economy on Russian economy restrains the growth of the market. For example, the western economic sanctions and decreased prices of oil affected Russian economy due to which Armenia also suffered collateral economic.

Top 10 Leading PlayersAdaTech LLCAkcernBARSCHARAGAYTComfy LLCElite GroupMLL Industries, LLCRenshin LLCRoxwell LLCStep Investment Group

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Armenia real estate market trends and dynamics. The report also provides Armenia real estate market size from 2018 to 2026.In-depth Armenia real estate market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.Armenia real estate market forecast analysis from 2019 to 2026 is included in the report.

Key SegmentsBy PropertyResidentialCommercialIndustrialLandBy BusinessSalesRentalPurchase