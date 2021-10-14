Rose Oil Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global rose oil market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Rose Oil Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global rose oil market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Rose oil refers to an essential oil extracted from the petal of roses. It is obtained through processes such as steam distillation, solvent extraction, and supercritical carbon dioxide extraction. The oil comprises of essential chemical components, such as geraniol, linalool, citronellol, geranyl acetate and eugenol. As a result, it is widely used for aromatherapy, medical, and skincare applications. Moreover, rose oil is also used in the manufacturing of perfumes and is more functional than other essential oils.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rose-oil-market/requestsample
The global rose oil market is primarily driven by rapid urbanization and the increasing consumer preferences for aromatic essential oils. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as arthritis, asthma, gout, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), is also propelling a positive outlook on the market. Rose oil also has anti-inflammatory, acne-preventing, anti-aging, moisturizing, rejuvenating, stimulating and skin healing properties. Additionally, several product innovations, such as the introduction of herbal and organic variants, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Besides this, aggressive promotional activities through social media platforms and online retail channels, along with the rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are expected to further strengthen the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global rose oil market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Alteya Organics LLC
Berje Inc.
Ernesto Ventós S.A.
Firmenich SA
Givaudan SA
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
MANE SA
Robertet SA
Sigma-Aldrich Inc. (Merck KGaA)
Rose Oil Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Source:
Rosa Damascena
Rosa Centifolia
Others
Breakup by Product:
Organic
Conventional
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Application:
Fragrance and Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Food and Beverages
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rose-oil-market
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
CBD Gummies Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cbd-gummies-market
Organic Seafood Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-seafood-market
Ready to Eat (RTE) Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ready-to-eat-food-market
Soy Sauce Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/soy-sauce-market
Animal Feed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/animal-feed-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here