Ready to Eat (RTE) Food Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Ready to Eat (RTE) Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global ready to eat (RTE) food market reached a value of US$ 162 Billion in 2020. Ready to eat (RTE) food refers to food products produced by washing, cooking, processing, freezing, and packaging the ingredients in containers that do not need any further preparation. These food products are supplemented with antioxidants, preservatives and flavors to enhance their quality and prolong shelf life. Nowadays, there is a wide variety of RTE foods available globally, including meat products, shelf-stable foods, desserts, dairy products, baked goods and powder mixes.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ready-to-eat-food-market/requestsample
The global ready to eat (RTE) food market is primarily driven by the rising working population and their hectic lifestyles. Due to this, they are increasingly spending on processed and convenience food products, which require minimal time and ingredients to prepare. Besides this, several manufacturers are introducing innovative RTE food variants that are rich in functional elements and cater to diversified nutritional requirements. Moreover, rapid urbanization, the growing number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and expanding online retailing networks are some of the other factors propelling the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
2 Sisters Food Group (Boparan Holdings)
ADF Foods Ltd.
Bakkavor Foods Ltd.
Birds Eye Ltd.
Findus Group Ltd.
General Mills Inc.
Greencore Group Plc.
ITC Limited
McCain Foods
MTR Foods Pvt Ltd. (Orkla ASA)
Nomad Foods Ltd.
Premier Foods Group Ltd.
Ready to Eat (RTE) Food Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Meat/Poultry Based
Cereal Based
Fruits/Vegetable Based
Others
Breakup by Packaging Type:
Canned
Frozen/Chilled
Retort
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Food Specialty Stores
Departmental Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ready-to-eat-food-market
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Cognac Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cognac-market
Lobster Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lobster-market
Coconut Water Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/coconut-water-market
Nutraceuticals Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/global-nutraceuticals-market
Processed Meat Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/processed-meat-market
Dog Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dog-food-manufacturing-plant
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here