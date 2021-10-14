North America Whole Milk Powder Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America whole milk powder market to continue its stable growth during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled. “North America Whole Milk Powder Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The North America whole milk powder market exhibited stable growth during 2015-2020. Whole milk powder is produced by evaporating water content from pasteurized and homogenized milk through spray-drying. It is rich in magnesium, zinc, calcium, potassium, and vitamins A, D, E, and K. As compared to regular milk, whole milk powder is lighter and has a longer shelf life, which eliminates the need for refrigeration. On account of these properties, whole milk powder is utilized as a base ingredient of various food products and beverages, such as tea, coffee, yogurt, sauces, milkshakes, and chocolates.
The North America whole milk powder market is primarily being driven by the growth in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. They exhibit numerous functional properties, such as foaming, thickening, emulsification, and dispersibility, which is increasing their application in various baked goods across the region. Additionally, whole milk powders are cost-effective as they offer convenient storage and transportation, which is further fueling the market growth. Other than this, the escalating demand for lactose-free and organic dairy products is creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America whole milk powder market to continue its stable growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
North America Whole Milk Powder Market Segmentation:
Report Scope:
North America Whole Milk Powder Market
Key Regions Analysed
United States
Canada
Analysis for Each Country
Market by End-Use
Dairy
Infant Formulae
Bakery
Confectionary
Others
Value Chain Analysis
Key Drivers and Challenges
Porters Five Forces Analysis
Competitive Landscape
Competitive Structure
Key Player Profiles
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2014-2019)
Market Outlook (2020-2025)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
