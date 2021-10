Transit Cards Market Share 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026

Transit Cards Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global transit cards market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “ Transit Cards Market Share : Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global transit cards market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Transit cards are pocket-sized passes or tickets that are issued to passengers to take pre-defined or unlimited trips in trains, metro rails, or buses. These cards are embedded with an integrated circuit, a secured memory chip and a microcontroller. Transit cards enable quick identification and authentication of public transportation systems and are manufactured in different forms, which include contactless, hybrid, contact-based and dual interface cards. As compared to conventional ticketing systems, these cards are more reliable, convenient and reduce the risk of fraudulent activities.Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transit-cards-market/requestsample The significant growth in the transportation industry and the digitization of technologies used for public transportation are among the key factors creating an optimistic outlook for the global transit card market. With the growing requirement for effective passenger mobility solutions, there has been a rise in the demand for modern ticketing systems. Other than this, rapid product innovations, such as the introduction of tamper-resistant transit cards that can only function with a personal identification number (PIN), are contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global transit cards market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:4G Identity Solutions Private Ltd. (Goldstone Technologies Ltd.)Beijing Watchdata Co. Ltd.Cardlogix CorporationEastcompeace Technology Co. LtdEntrust CorporationGiesecke & Devrient GmbHInfineon Technologies AGThales Group and Watchdata Group.Transit Cards Market Segmentation:Breakup by Product:Bus CardSubway CardOthersBreakup by Type:Contactless Transit CardsContact-based Transit CardsCombi/Hybrid Transit CardsBreakup by Application:TransportationTraffic ManagementOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and AfricaAsk Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transit-cards-market If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Market TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Related Reports by IMARC Group:Egypt LED Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/egypt-led-lighting-market Consumer Network Attached Storage Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/consumer-network-attached-storage-market Architectural Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/architectural-lighting-market Disconnect Switch Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/disconnect-switch-market Brushless Dc Motors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/brushless-dc-motors-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.