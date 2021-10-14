Leak Content Removal On The Negative Effects of Revenge Porn (Non-Consensual Pornography)

Leak Content Removal

Access to faster internet connection allows us to share content online easily. However, this includes data that's not meant to be shared, such as revenge porn.

Revenge Porn refers to explicit media that's released without the consent of the person in it. They are usually photos or videos that typically expose genitalia, showing lustful or sexual behavior.” — Leak Content Removal

SINGAPORE, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rise of smart mobile phones and access to a faster, reliable internet connection, sharing any content over the air has never been easier. Unfortunately, this includes data that are not supposed to be shared. Non-consensual porn, as the phrase says, means that explicit media was released without the consent of the person in it. Revenge porn is considered non-consensual porn with an actual motive of attempting to destroy the image of a specific person. These types of pornography can come in any form of media: photos, videos, and other media that reveal a subject in their confidentially dark state. These contents are typically the exposure of genitalia, showing lustful and provocative sexual behavior.

DISTRIBUTION OF REVENGE PORN (NON-CONSENSUAL PORNOGRAPHY)

Suspects have the ability to publicly posting and spreading these pornographic contents, whether that person is actively involved in the creation of the act or simply sharing what was given. There are multiple ways explicit content can be distributed.

A person may want to send a private message to only the intended recipients. The problem begins when the receiver proceeds to share the messages to more unintended friends, colleagues, or even strangers.

A victim may also be hacked through their mobile phones, computers, or cloud storage. In the digital age, our data is just as vulnerable as our physical selves. A friend may borrow our phones thinking they would do no harm, but the possibilities are endless. Connecting to an unsecured wireless connection could compromise our information to the wrong hands.

Suspects may also take creepshots of their intended victims. Creepshots are defined as photographs or videos taken without consent, focusing on a person's frontside, backside or legs. An extra level of vigilance should be taken when dealing with probable creepshot takers, as they will be relatively within the victim's vicinity.

NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF REVENGE PORN (NON-CONSENSUAL PORNOGRAPHY)

In one of the most significant judgments of a revenge porn-related case in 2018, the United States District Court awarded $6.4 million to a woman hailing from Los Angeles. After the woman and his ex-boyfriend broke up in 2013, the man began sharing private photographs of her to colleagues and on pornographic websites as well as the now-defunct controversial website dedicated to revenge porn, MyEx. The court stated that the publishing of these contents is aligned to destroy the image of the woman.

Other stories include minors as young as twelve years old being involved in sexting where explicit information is shared. A study made in 2016 showed that more than 40,000 students involved in sexting in the U.K. Sexting are sharing lewd texts, images, and videos through phones, computers, and web applications.

The effects of revenge porn can be harmful to the mental health of the victims. They become more exposed to bullying from the public eye and are seen as dirty and immature. One of the most shameful things about porn without consent is that the victims are seen as the ones at fault instead of those who have helped publish or share the content. The victim has little to no control over the scale of how much their contents have been spread over the internet and the devices of multiple people.

LAWS AGAINST REVENGE PORN (NON-CONSENSUAL PORNOGRAPHY)

Multiple countries and territories around the world have established laws to protect the victims of revenge and non-consensual porn. In the United Kingdom, Section 33 of the Criminal Justice and 2015 Courts Act states that disclosing private photos and videos without consent and causing distress to the victim is considered an offense that may lead to a maximum of two years in prison.

The United States of America allows its different states to create laws against these heinous acts. In Alabama, the distribution of intimate media without consent is considered a Class A felony that may lead up to a year in jail. Further offenses may be regarded as Class C felonies that have an imprisonment time of up to a decade. Other states do not explicitly mention jail time for offenders but may be challenged to an administrative case through court.

On the other side of the world, Japan allows internet service providers to delete images and videos that are suspected to be classified as revenge or non-consensual porn if the victim has notified the provider; if the provider asked consent to delete the content; and if the uploader did not respond or delete the content. The consequences for the crimes are a fine of ¥300,000 or up to three years in prison.

The information above may be scary to hear but even more frightening to experience. Since the global lockdowns that have been imposed because of the pandemic, there has been an increase in reported revenge porn and non-consensual porn incidents. Those who have been compromised by revenge porn and non-consensual porn may like to consider a revenge porn takedown service.

