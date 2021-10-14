Baker-Polito Administration Announces Additional COVID-19 Booster Sites 

Boston — Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced additional state sponsored COVID-19 Booster locations in Springfield and Lowell. This week, eligible residents will be able to visit these booster clinic sites to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster. Massachusetts residents are able to receive Pfizer COVID-19 boosters at more than 460 locations, including over 450 retail pharmacies.

Springfield: Springfield Booster Clinic at 1 Federal St, Springfield, MA

Opening today, the Springfield Booster Clinic has capacity to administer 300 Pfizer boosters daily and can ramp up to capacity for 1,000 boosters daily in response to demand by next week. Appointments can be booked by visiting www.vaxfinder.ma.gov , with walk ins also accepted. Language translation services will be available on site.

Lowell: Lowell Booster Clinic at 40 Old Ferry Rd, Lowell, MA

Opening Thursday, October 14th, the Lowell Booster Clinic will initially have capacity to administer 300 Pfizer boosters daily and will ramp up to capacity for 1,000 boosters daily in response to demand by next week. Appointments will be available for booking later today by visiting www.vaxfinder.ma.gov , with walk ins also accepted. Language translation services will be available on site.

Cataldo Ambulance will serve as the provider for both sites.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Booster is free, and ID and insurance are not required to receive a booster.

Pfizer COVID-19 Booster shots are now available to:

Individuals 65 years of age and older.

Individuals 18-64 years of age at risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions as defined by the CDC.

Individuals 18-64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 because of occupational or institutional settings

Additional state sponsored Pfizer booster sites are under development.

Individuals who are unable to use VaxFinder or have difficulty accessing the internet can reach the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line (Monday through Friday from 8:30AM to 6:00PM, Saturday and Sunday 9AM-2PM) by calling 2-1-1 and following the prompts available for assistance. The COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is available in English and Spanish and has translators available in approximately 100 additional languages.

