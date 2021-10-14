Atlanta, GA – At a gathering with state and local officials and members of Cisco’s executive leadership, Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that American multinational technology conglomerate and Fortune 100 company Cisco will invest up to $41 million in opening a Talent and Collaboration Center in the Coda building in Midtown Atlanta. The company plans to create up to 700 jobs in the metro region with this significant expansion project.

“Cisco is a top member of our state's business community, and it is a pleasure to see them significantly expand their presence in Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “Cisco’s reinvestment in the Peach State is a testament to the strong pipeline of talent our colleges and universities produce here. For the last two years, our capital city has ranked as the No. 1 Tech Hub by Business Facilities, and we continue to outpace the national average in both attracting and educating tech talent. I look forward to seeing the hundreds of opportunities this Talent and Collaboration Center expansion project creates for hardworking Georgians.”

Cisco is a worldwide leader in technology that powers the internet. The company currently employs more than 1,000 Georgians across the state. Once the expansion is complete, Cisco will employ approximately 1,700 Georgians.

“At Cisco, our growth plans are guided by our purpose to power an inclusive future for all. This means building a workforce that is truly reflective of the world we live in,” said Cisco Chief Financial Officer, Scott Herren. “Building on our deep roots in Georgia, we can’t wait to open our doors and begin hiring, and building that pipeline of diverse talent, while offering family-sustaining wages.”

Cisco’s new Talent and Collaboration Center is expected to open in the summer of 2022. The company will be hiring in a variety of areas and skillsets, including engineering, customer experience, and finance. Career opportunities will also be available to students or those early in their careers, as well to more experienced professionals. Individuals interested in opportunities with Cisco are encouraged to visit their website for more information.

“Atlanta’s skilled, diverse talent base and welcoming business environment make the city an ideal location for leading global companies to grow,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “This significant investment from Cisco will provide good job opportunities for residents while expanding Atlanta’s technology sector.”

“Fulton County is thrilled to have a brand name company like Cisco make such a large new investment in our community,” said Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Robb Pitts. “It reflects our world-class technology infrastructure in terms of talent and clusters of companies.”

Director of Corporate Solutions and Cybersecurity Kristi Brigman represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with Fulton County, Invest Atlanta, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, the University System of Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Georgia Power.

“We’re delighted to welcome Cisco to our neighborhood. Tech Square has emerged as one of the most exciting innovation hubs in America — a meeting point for large tech companies and a thriving ecosystem of startups — with talent and ideas emerging from Georgia Tech, one of the nation’s leading research universities,” said Ángel Cabrera, President of Georgia Tech. “As a global leader, Cisco will not only benefit from this environment of innovation but will soon be a major contributor to it.”

“Cisco’s significant investment in the expansion at Georgia Tech’s campus is welcome news highlighting the rapid growth of the technology sector in metro Atlanta,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. “As a global leader in technology, Cisco recognized that an Atlanta location benefits from a deep pool of the most talented and diverse engineers in the nation as well as a community of knowledge-based businesses of all sizes collaborating to develop products of the future.”

“As a major part of the fabric of our business community in Georgia for many years, it is exciting to see Cisco continue to create jobs that keep our best and brightest right here at home,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “With two of the nation’s top public universities and two of the nation’s top five HBCUs helming a host of quality higher education choices, Atlanta is a hotbed for young and diverse talent. Many thanks to our partners in the metro area for their instrumental work in helping the state win this project.”

About Cisco Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining customer applications, securing data, transforming customer infrastructure, and empowering teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow Cisco on Twitter.