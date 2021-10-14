Veterans Grow America join the NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization Task Force.
Primary role of the MVO Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses.
Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force
VGA showcases Veteran and Military Spouse small businesses at local Army & Air Force Exchange Services sites.
“Our relationship with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service allows us to provide a platform for Veteran and Military spouse small businesses owners at our Veteran Business Expos. The expos spotlight their product to the Veterans, military and civilian personnel who live, shop, or work at the installation.”
“We look forward to our relationship with the NVBDC, through the Task Force, to bring value and new opportunities to our members, and the NVBDC expertise to provide resources to the small businesses we work with at our expos,” stated Kendrick Mobley, founder of Veterans Grow America.
NVBDC’s Military and Veteran Organization Task Force enables the NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.
“We work with Military and Veteran Service Organizations to identify Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification. At the same time, we are creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency—creating a win-win opportunity,” commented U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director.
“National Veteran Business Development Council is the leading Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership, and operational control,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO.
To learn more about the certification process, visit www.nvbdc.org or call 888-CERTIFIED.
To learn more about Veterans Grow America, visit their website at www.veteransgrowamerica.com.
To learn more about the Military & Veteran Organization Task Force, visit the website, and contact retired Lt. Col. Kathy Poynton at kpoynton@nvbdc.org, or call (703) 282-6862.
