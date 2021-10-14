American Wild Horse Campaign Got It Wrong: Wild Horses Paying The Price

The Deptartment of Interior and Bureau of Land Management are engaged in a so-called management plan that is devastating the genetic survival of wild horses, and is made worse via the use of PZP and GonaCon with the support of some non-profits This residence and address is listed on American Wild Horse Preservation Campaign's IRS 990 Form A herd of wild horses seen in an alpine riparian area of a wilderness area. Documeted evidence proves wild horses have been using this riparian area and spring for centuries without any ill effects. Photo: William E. Simpson II A mighty wild mountain stallion greets naturalist and horse expert William E. Simpson II. Simpson has been living-among and studying free-roaming wild horses in a wilderness area for 7-years continiously; Photo: Carla Bowers A family band of native species American wild horses is seen symbiotically reducing wildfire fuels off a forest floor, making the trees more fire resistant. Photo: William E. Simpson II

American Wild Horse Campaign (AWHC) spent time and money heaping praises upon Deb Haaland only to later discover they were totally wrong about her agenda.

If the current elimination of wild horses across America under Deb Haaland is what AWHC and Ms. Gann consider 'protecting wild horses', I would hate to see Haaland's idea of not 'protecting' them!” — William E. Simpson II - Naturalist

YREKA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an opinion article printed in the Santa Fe New Mexican on December 17th of 2020, Holly Gann, who is director of government relations for American Wild Horse Campaign (AWHC), was so busy heaping praises upon Deb Haaland for her supposed support for wild horses, Ms. Gann and AWHC totally missed the reality of Deb Haaland's agenda.Having said that, and as a result of that misjudgement by AWHC of Deb Haaland's intentions, American wild horses are being devastated!As a part of the praises that AWHC heaped upon Deb Haaland, Ms. Gann penned an Op-Ed article titled:"I applaud U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland for taking a stand to protect wild horses and supporting efforts in the U.S. House to humanely manage wild horse populations on the range where they belong."It seems that AWHC was so caught up in the trend to seat minority entities into government positions, and were so enamored by Ms. Haaland's native American status and her illusion of supporting wild horses, that AWHC made some really big assumptions that are now soundly proven wrong!The only applause I am hearing now is by the people who despise wild horses...On December 17th 2020 I commented on that Op-Ed article by AWHC/Gann in the Santa Fe New Mexican, as follows:"I disagree with Rep. Haaland's opinion on wild horse management. It's not consistent with the best science, nor is it consistent with allowing wildlife, in this case wild horses, to live free and without being harassed by human intervention.Women seem particularly OK with using contraceptives on wildlife because many women have chosen to use it for themselves. However, *that* does not make it right, morally or ecologically, for use on wildlife. Women who choose to take a chemical have made an informed decision for themselves. They don't have the authority to make a decision for another sentient being!I have authored published articles about PZP and other work-arounds being used and proposed for wild horses... here is just one: https://animalpeopleforum.org/2019/06/06/sanctuaries-acceptable-solution-excess-wild-horses/ The debate is flooded with the conjectures of people who truly know very little about the behavioral ecology of wild horses, beyond maybe seeing some captured wild horses and what they have read from third parties who themselves have scant empirical first-hand experience with free-roaming wild horses in a wilderness setting. Instead, we have lots of imperfect information, and much of that comes from brief field trip observations over a sandwich and a telephoto lens on a camera.There is better information available, but, we have too many activists whose 'white noise' obscures genuine facts and a real solution. And we also have ask; what would wild horse activist orgs do if a real final solution that is best for wild horses was implemented? Would they have to find real jobs, instead of living off the donations of good-hearted donors? Do people here realize that some of the heads of wild horse activist orgs pay themselves like CEO's of large corporations? Well, they do... just go read their IRS-990 filings... and when you follow the money, sometimes what you find is not what you hoped for... So as we see, a genuine final solution for wild horses is NOT in the best interests of paid activists who make a very good living off the plight of wild horses... and if the truth be told, some of these people wouldn't want to lose their gravy train, no more so than the cattle industry people...Wild horses don't require 'management' when there are located in a naturally operating ecosystem.The posted comments here fail to realize the simple truth: mankind, not the horses, are the problem and mankind have created the problems that have unbalanced our ecosystems, including and especially on and around public lands and HMAs where the trophic cascades have been decimated in favor of livestock production and greed.People who are interested in learning the truth about what needs to be done for wild horses, should start by reading this article:And, this article about wild horses living in balance in a forest ecosystem in the mountains on the OR-CA border:More information about an ecologically and economically sound final solution for wild horses and burros is found here: www.WHFB.us Department of Interior ('DOI') Director Deb Haaland's so-called 'protecting' wild horses:Now as the new Director of the DOI, Deb Haaland is behind the orchestration and implementation of the final axe-stroke upon the neck of the very survival of American wild horses!If the current extermination of wild horses across America under Deb Haaland is what AWHC and Ms. Gann consider 'protecting wild horses', I would hate to see Haaland's idea of not 'protecting' them!This paradigm, where the big gold-plated non-profits arguably spend a lot of time and money kissing-up to politicians in order to keep themselves relevant in the media while trying to influence government management concepts by promoting PZP, which they posit as the path forward for managing wild horses, is one of the reasons why we see so much mismanagement of American wild horses.I have in the past reached out to Suzanne Roy at AWHC and Neda DeMayo at Return To Freedom, asking them to reconsider their flawed beliefs and posits in regard to wild horses. They seemed unwilling to consider a solution that would truly end the range-war and the plight of American wild horses.It is my belief that their refusal to support a genuine, naturally sustainable and holistic solution for the plight of American wild horses and burros is in part due to the fact that such a sustainable and cost-effective solution ( Wild Horse Fire Brigade ) would end the need for their donation-driven organizations.The result of such a naturally sustainable solution is that; wild horses would finally get to live naturally, free of human meddling and most importantly 'wild' as Nature intended, and the people at the non-profits would then have to go find new jobs.It also seems that according to law (IRS rules) 501-c-3 non-profits are prohibited from engaging in aggressive lobbying efforts, which requires a 501-c-4 non-profit standing. And given the amount of 'lobbying' that we see going-on by 501-c-3 non-profit wild horse activists these days, some may have crossed the line? And that in itself may be worth looking into?According to the AWHC website: "AWHC is registered with the IRS as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and your donation is tax-deductible. Our tax identification number is 47-4016989."From the IRS:"In general, no organization may qualify for section 501(c)(3) status if a substantial part of its activities is attempting to influence legislation (commonly known as lobbying). A 501(c)(3) organization may engage in some lobbying, but too much lobbying activity risks loss of tax-exempt status."After decades of these large non-profit activist organizations (not sanctuaries) meddling and spending tens of $-millions in donation dollars, we find that today, wild horses are worse-off than ever before! That is the only metric that counts! Good intentions are meaningless when it's results that are desperately needed.And the non-profits who support and promote of the use of chemicals to drug wild horses and burros as so-called 'contraception' are aiding in an insidious disaster that is being inflicted upon the relatively few remaining wild mares on the public lands by these non-profits in concert with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).Read more about how some non-profits are harming American wild horses, arguably in violation of the intent and codification of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act (Public Law 92-195);HERE: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/543923114/can-wild-horse-non-profit-advocates-save-america-s-wild-horses-by-drugging-them About William E. Simpson IIWilliam E. Simpson II is a naturalist/rancher living among and studying native species American wild horses. He is the author of a new Study about the behavioral ecology of wild horses, two published books and more than 150 published articles on subjects related to wild horses, wildlife, wildfire, and public land (forest) management. He has appeared on NBC NEWS, ABC NEWS, theDoveTV and has been a guest on numerous talk radio shows including the Lars Larson Show, the Bill Meyer Show, and on NPR Jefferson Public Radio.#WildHorses, #WHFB, #DebHaaland, #AWHC, #PZP

Wild Horses are native species keystone herbivores on the North American continent