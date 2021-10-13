Submit Release
News Search

There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,691 in the last 365 days.

NM House GOP pushes back on Biden effort to silence parents

Santa Fe, NM – The House Republican Caucus in the New Mexico Legislature today advocated to the Governor and NM Attorney General to respect and protect the rights of parents and other concerned citizens who wish to assemble peacefully and express their opinions at local school boards in the state. The letter follows recent announcements by President Biden’s Attorney General to direct the FBI and US Attorney’s Office to coordinate with local law enforcement to combat individuals protesting at local school board meetings. 

The 24 members of the House Republican Caucus urge the Governor and NM Attorney General to join other states in not cooperating with federal agents who try to deny parents or community members their constitutional rights at a public meeting. They further clarify that House Republicans do not support or tolerate violence perpetrated against school officials, and will condemn any such behavior. The caucus also writes that law enforcement efforts, especially action by federal agents, should not be used for political purposes or to hinder the people’s right to freedom of speech, and the right to peacefully assemble.

The New Mexico Public Education Department’s controversial Social Studies Standards are up for public comment through November 12, 2021.

###

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

NM House GOP pushes back on Biden effort to silence parents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.