Gov. Ricketts Highlights Success of the State’s Innovative SNAP Next Step Reemployment Program

State teammate April Claussen (podium) relates her experience with SNAP Next Step

as Gov. Ricketts (right of podium) looks on during this afternoon’s press conference.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a press conference at the Capitol to feature the State’s innovative program to assist Nebraskans participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in their search to find new or better employment. The initiative, called SNAP Next Step, provides families with services such as job search coaching, interview preparation, and resume writing.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) partners with the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) and supporting community organizations to provide reemployment services through SNAP Next Step. At this afternoon’s press event, DHHS Division of Children and Family Services Director Stephanie Beasley overviewed eligibility requirements for the program. She also highlighted the successes SNAP Next Step has helped participants to achieve.

April Claussen, a former SNAP Next Step participant, shared her experience with the program. She credited SNAP Next Step with providing the accountability structure and resources to enable her to earn an associate’s degree and find a great job with the State of Nebraska.

Since July 2016, over 200 families have found new employment through SNAP Next Step. On average, these families have increased their monthly income by more than $1,900. About 60% of these families no longer rely on state food assistance, and the other 40% have reduced their need for SNAP benefits. In addition to improving their financial situation, SNAP Next Step participants are enhancing their quality of life. Many are now working more predictable hours, allowing them to spend more time together as a family.

SNAP Next Step currently serves 28 counties in Nebraska. An overview of the program, along with a map of its coverage area, is available by clicking here.

Video from today’s press conference is available by clicking here.