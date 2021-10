St Johnsbury/ Tractor Trailer Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A405062

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 10/13/21, 0541 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 N

TOWN: St Johnsbury

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 130

WEATHER: Dense Fog

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Edger Quiles

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lawrence, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: CA125

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage

INJURIES: None reported

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single tractor trailer crash on Interstate 91 N at mile marker 130 in the town of St Johnsbury. The operator Quiles (40) was traveling north in a dense fog and lost sight of the roadway, struck a guard rail and went off the side of the interstate. Lyndon Truck Center responded and pulled the tractor trailer back onto the roadway.

COURT ACTION: No