TWRA Announces Awarding of Stream Clean-up Grants for 2022

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist with 2022 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state.

The grants were awarded to various organizations for 19 projects across the state.

The program is designed to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups, with stream clean-up projects.

For more information on the program, contact Della Sawyers in the TWRA Environmental Services Division at (615) 781-6577 or by email at Della.Sawyers@tn.gov with any questions.

Information on the availability of 2022 grant dollars for riparian tree planting projects will be announced later in October.

***

TWRA AQUATIC HABITAT PROTECTION PROGRAM TENNESEE AQUATIC STREAM CLEAN-UP GRANTS 2022

1.      Cedar Crest Camp                               Barren Fork Creek, Hickman County

2.      City of East Ridge                                  Spring Creek, Hamilton County

3.      Colby’s Army                                          Blue Spring Creek, Cheatham County

4.      Harpeth Conservancy                         Harpeth River, Cheatham, Davidson, and                                                                            Dickson counties

5.      Hopwood Christian Church              Buffalo River, Lawrence County

6.      IJAMS Nature Center                        Tennessee River-tributaries, creeks,                                                                          and streams in Knox, Anderson, Blount,                                                                          and Loudon counties

7.      Keep Bristol Beautiful                        South Holston Lake and River,  

                                                                         Sullivan and Washington counties

8.      Keep Cocke County Beautiful          Pigeon River, Cocke County

9.      Keep Maury County Beautiful          Duck River, Maury County.

10.  Little River Watershed Association    Little River, Hickman County                                   

11.  McMinnville Breakfast Rotary             Barren Fork and Collins River,         

                                                                            Warren County

12.  Norris Lake Project                                Clinch River, Powell River, Gap                                                                                 Creek, Straight Creek, Cedar

                                                                           Creek, and Cool Branch Creek,                                                                                 Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne,  

                                                                           Grainger, and Union counties

13.  Rocky Mount State History Site          Boone Lake, Sullivan County

14.  Tennessee Valley Canoe Club               South Chickamauga Creek,  

                                                                              Hamilton County

15.  Town of Farragut                                      Turkey Creek, Knox County.

16.  Town of Nolensville                                  Mill Creek, Williamson County

17.  The Wildlife Society, Inc                          Cane Creek, Weakley County

18.  WaterWays                                                 Chickamauga Creek, Hamilton        

19.  Whites Creek Watershed Alliance         Whites Creek, Davidson County                                                    

---TWRA---

Distribution channels:


