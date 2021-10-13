TWRA Announces Awarding of Stream Clean-up Grants for 2022

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist with 2022 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state.

The grants were awarded to various organizations for 19 projects across the state.

The program is designed to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups, with stream clean-up projects.

For more information on the program, contact Della Sawyers in the TWRA Environmental Services Division at (615) 781-6577 or by email at Della.Sawyers@tn.gov with any questions.

Information on the availability of 2022 grant dollars for riparian tree planting projects will be announced later in October.

TWRA AQUATIC HABITAT PROTECTION PROGRAM TENNESEE AQUATIC STREAM CLEAN-UP GRANTS 2022

1. Cedar Crest Camp Barren Fork Creek, Hickman County

2. City of East Ridge Spring Creek, Hamilton County

3. Colby’s Army Blue Spring Creek, Cheatham County

4. Harpeth Conservancy Harpeth River, Cheatham, Davidson, and Dickson counties

5. Hopwood Christian Church Buffalo River, Lawrence County

6. IJAMS Nature Center Tennessee River-tributaries, creeks, and streams in Knox, Anderson, Blount, and Loudon counties

7. Keep Bristol Beautiful South Holston Lake and River,

Sullivan and Washington counties

8. Keep Cocke County Beautiful Pigeon River, Cocke County

9. Keep Maury County Beautiful Duck River, Maury County.

10. Little River Watershed Association Little River, Hickman County

11. McMinnville Breakfast Rotary Barren Fork and Collins River,

Warren County

12. Norris Lake Project Clinch River, Powell River, Gap Creek, Straight Creek, Cedar

Creek, and Cool Branch Creek, Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne,

Grainger, and Union counties

13. Rocky Mount State History Site Boone Lake, Sullivan County

14. Tennessee Valley Canoe Club South Chickamauga Creek,

Hamilton County

15. Town of Farragut Turkey Creek, Knox County.

16. Town of Nolensville Mill Creek, Williamson County

17. The Wildlife Society, Inc Cane Creek, Weakley County

18. WaterWays Chickamauga Creek, Hamilton

19. Whites Creek Watershed Alliance Whites Creek, Davidson County

