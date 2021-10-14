Missing for Seven Years, Religious and Human Rights Groups Urge Governments to Work to Save Yazidi Women and Children
Church of Scientology joins diverse international organizations in urging immediate attention to the travesty of 2,763 missing following the 2014 genocide
The fate of the missing Yazidis cannot be forgotten. ‘Never again’ implies an international commitment to prevent genocide and rescue those victims who can be rescued.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Where are they? Are they alive? What has been the fate of these kidnapped, enslaved and persecuted women and children?
— Rev. Susan Taylor, Church of Scientology National Affairs Office
While the plight of the Yazidis in northern Iraq dominated the headlines following the 2014 persecution, they have since been all but forgotten by the major media and many international governments. Attention has, understandably, turned to fighting COVID and other international issues, but the Yazidis cannot be forgotten.
In response to confirmed reports by the United Nations and other organizations, of genocide by ISIS/ISIL against the Yazidi religious people, a diverse group of religious, peace, and human rights organizations from around the world jointly urged governments to take action on behalf of the missing Yazidi women and children, 2,763 of whom have been missing for seven years.
In a letter signed by 99 organizations and individuals, addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and foreign ministers and executives in the European Union, Germany, France, Canada, and the United Kingdom, the group brought attention back to the plight of the missing Yazidi women and children.
The world has recognized that genocide was committed by ISIS/ISIL against the Yazidi people. Yet seven years after the attacks, these women and children remain unaccounted for.
The letter proclaims, “Seven years after the genocide, it is a travesty that the Yazidi women and children remain missing and their fate unknown. If they are alive, they continue to be enslaved and subjected to daily abuse. Despite findings of genocide and repeated pronouncements expressing concern for Yazidis, the international community has failed to organize any effort to locate these kidnapped individuals.”
The letter calls upon the international community to: “Work with partners to conduct an official search to identify the whereabouts of the missing women and children, including in the Al-Hol camp in Syria where many are believed to be held; and work with local partners to free all Yazidi women and children who are alive and ensure that the remains of those killed are returned to their families and given a dignified and honourable burial.”
Organizations, ranging from Christian Solidarity Worldwide, Coalition for Genocide Response, Free Yezidi Foundation, the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office, Humanists UK, and the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation joined with distinguished individuals including Lord Alton of Liverpool, UK House of Lords; Baroness Helena Kennedy QC, UK House of Lords, Director of the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute; and Nadine Maenza, Chair, U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, are bringing this to international attention and urging immediate action to find and return the missing Yazidis.
The letter was circulated amongst members of the International Religious Freedom Roundtable for cooperation between organizations. The Roundtable, organized in 2010, has become the premier platform in Washington, DC, for practical policy discussions and coordination between civil society, government, and multilateral organizations. It has attracted representatives from some 300 organizations and launched more than 200 multifaith initiatives. These initiatives have been deployed by and for people from across the theological and political spectrum. The Roundtable meets weekly and works closely with government offices including the US State Department’s International Religious Freedom Office and the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.
Rev. Susan Taylor of the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office, an active member of the IRF Roundtable since 2010, noted, “We can not tolerate such horrible abuses against humanity. There will be no lasting peace until all faiths, majority and minority alike, are respected by all peoples, all the time. The fate of the missing Yazidis cannot be forgotten. ‘Never again’ implies an international commitment to prevent genocide and rescue those victims who can be rescued.”
The Church of Scientology has since its inception stood for freedom of religion and human rights for all, as stated in its creed written by L. Ron Hubbard in 1954. The Church also supports educational programs such as United for Human Rights and Youth for Human Rights International which teach the 30 articles of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, stressing the importance of religious freedom, no slavery and freedom from torture. Together they sponsor national and international summits and roundtables. United for Human Rights and Youth for Human Rights International provide free educational materials to help make human rights a reality.
