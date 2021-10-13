Rotary Swing Founder Chuck Quinton Launches AXIOM Golf Training Program

/EIN News/ -- Montrose, Colorado, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck Quinton, founder of the Rotary Swing , one of the most popular online golf training programs in the world, recently launched his latest innovation destined to revolutionize the way the golf swing is taught online: the AXIOM Golf Training Program.







AXIOM is the way to learn how to swing like the best golf players in the world in just ten minutes through one simple feeling. It allows amateur golfers to play by feel rather than mechanical thoughts, helps subscribers instantly discover a perfect natural rhythm and tempo while teaching proper fundamentals.

The learning program is centered around three simple, easy-to-follow steps based on the ground-breaking AXIOM, making learning a consistent golf swing faster than ever before.

Chuck Quinton has helped thousands of students of all abilities, including many players on the PGA Tour, improve their golf swing. “The Rotary Swing is safer for your body than any other swing, it's more powerful and consistent because it is built around an understanding of your body is designed to move,” says Quinton, “and with the AXIOM, we have unlocked the full potential of the golf swing with an online golf training program anyone at any skill level can easily master.”

The program is $47 monthly and gives subscribers instant access to Rotary Swing’s proprietary 3-step system as well as access to a private discussion community where certified Rotary Swing instructors answer any questions golfers may have about their swing and a community where golfers can discuss their progress with others mastering the AXIOM.

Amid lockdowns, stay at home orders and other social distancing restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, golf has been enjoying a moment in the sun, with booming interest from men and women of all ages. Whether looking at rounds played or retail sales, golf is enjoying an unprecedented boom.

Golf Datatech, a leading independent market research firm for retail sales, consumer and trade trends analysis indicates rounds played thru June 2021 were up nearly 23% vs. 2020 and high single digits vs. 2019. During the same timeframe, golf equipment sales (balls, clubs, shoes, bags, gloves, distance devices) were up 78% compared to 2020 and 41% vs. 2019, while golf apparel is rebounding after a challenging 2020, up 68% vs. 2020.

“We are seeing extraordinary interest from beginners seeking to learn the fundamentals of golf and experienced players looking to improve their swing and protect themselves from injury,” says Quinton. “The AXIOM is built on the shoulders of the DEAD Drill but teaches you how to do the perfect mechanics of the DEAD Drill through feel rather than having to learn the swing in ‘chunks’. Rather than breaking the swing into an infinite number of small steps, you can finally learn the swing as one over-arching movement. The AXIOM is a revolutionary advance in online golf training.”

About Chuck Quinton

Chuck Quinton is the founder of the Rotary Swing and the former Teaching Professional at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado. He also founded the Rotary Swing Golf Academy at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida where he teaches golf during the winter months.

Chuck Quinton is the author of the popular “The Rotary Swing” golf instruction book that has sold thousands of copies worldwide as well as the instructional DVD series, “Swing Plane Made Simple” and “Short Game Made Simple”, and most recently the “Rotary Swing Tour Certification Manual”.

Chuck Quinton’s instructional website, RotarySwing.com is one of the largest golf instruction sites on the Internet today with thousands of visitors per day and is host to over 300 instructional videos that Chuck Quinton has created, as well as over 150 articles he has written. His videos on YouTube have been viewed millions of times and he has been featured as a guest on ESPN Sports Radio numerous times, as well as numerous local radio shows around the country.

Chuck Quinton has helped thousands of students of all abilities, including many players on the PGA Tour, Web.com Tour, European PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, Futures Tour, Hooters Tour, Gateway Tour, and numerous other mini-tours. Chuck Quinton. Has spent thousands of hours of tireless research, continuing instruction, and hard work to create Rotary Swing.

About Rotary Swing

A recognized leader in online golf training, Rotary Swing has helped thousands of golfers realize their full playing potential. Rotary Swing uses science-backed training methods, dedicated professional instructors, and a vast collection of online resources to provide straightforward swing improvement techniques for golfers of any age and every skill level.

With Free and Premium memberships, thousands of golfers of all skill levels enjoy Rotary Swing content at their own pace. Rotary Swing was founded by Master Instructor Chuck Quinton in 2004.



To learn more about Rotary Swing, visit https://rotaryswing.com/

