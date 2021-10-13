CakeSwap Token Presale Launch after a Successful Private Sale

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CakeSwap has launched the presale of the CakeSwap token from September 27 to October 27. Following a successful private sale, CakeSwap, a decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange, has initiated the presale of the CakeSwap token; another step in its three-step roadmap. For the presale, a total of 225,000,000 tokens are available.



After the new trends set by Uniswap, Pancakeswap and Sushiswap, comes yet another gem which will prove to be 1000x more valuable. The CakeSwap token is a native utility token and mainly functions in yield farming and staking, with a variety of other functions within the growing landscape.

"Right now, after our successful Private Sale and our live Pre-Sale, we are giving a great opportunity to the early investors to obtain the token at a preferential price," said a spokesperson for CakeSwap.

CakeSwap is part of the hugely successful crypto space of defi automated market makers (AMM). On these platforms, there are no orders books, or features like the bid/ask or market orders. The traders on AMM draw their liquidity from pre-existing liquidity pools, which then rebalance after the trade is complete.

According to the tokenomics system, there is a 2% reward on every buy or sell and redistributed to all Cakeswap holders, an 8% liquidity pool on every transaction which helps create price stability and a 3% marketing wallet which ensures the company's capability in supporting the marketing expenses.

New investors and stakeholders can purchase the CakeSwap token in the current presale using the following steps:

Download the Trust Wallet app on a mobile phone or MetaMask, a crypto wallet in the form of a browser extension. Next, add the Binance Smart Chain to your network list.

Buy BNB on an exchange (i.e., Binance, Kraken, Coinbase, etc.) Then transfer the tokens to your TrustWallet or MetaMask address. BEP-20 addresses start with a "0x"

Go to the presale pool

Connect wallet

Enter BNB contribution amount





With the successful progress in phase one, advertising campaigns and; CakeSwap is well on schedule to meet the company goals.

Following the Presale, the next on phase 1 on the roadmap are as follows: PancakeSwap listing, Pinkswap listing, 4,000 Telegram members, 1000+ Holders and $10million+ market cap. Phase two and three of the roadmap are in the works and will have CakeSwap DEX launch, trust wallet logo and CakeSwap Debit card. This would ensure guaranteed yield for stakeholders.

It is during Phase Two that "The exchange" will be launch. The CakeSwap Exchange is where the maximum yield and leverage will be presented to participants, with the addition of NFTs, lotteries, predictions and the central features of yield farms and pools.

After reaching the milestone of $100 Million+ in market capitalization, the estimated projection for the number of holders is 10,000+ along with 25,000 Telegram members. This will be the ripe time to launch the CakeSwap debit card linked with wallets. It will also be the time to get listed on the big exchanges.

CakeSwap is a US-based crypto company. With a professional team of financial experts and crypto gizmos, CakeSwap continues to offer the best services to its users.

For more information, please visit: https://cakeswap.exchange

Media Contact

Company Name:- CAKESWAP

Telegram: @ CakeSwapOfficial

Twitter: @ cake swap

Instagram: @ cakeswapexchange

Email:-support@cakeswap.com

