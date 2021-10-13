Red Planet Gets First Secure Currency with the Mars Dollar Token ($MDT)

Mars Dollar Token MDT Mars Dollar Token Pre-Sale

Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land on MARS” — MDT Inventors

GERMANY, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurs like billionaire Elon Musk are ready to colonize the Red Planet and enlightened financial experts like the developers of the Mars Dollar Token, will plant a flag for the dominant medium of exchange. This intuitive token system is a well-planned approach to a celestial payment system connecting both planets. Though colonization may be light-years away, the forward-thinking creators of the Mars Dollar Token ($MDT) are positioned to be the pillar of the Mars financial infrastructure. Based on the ideals of Bitcoin visionary Satoshi Nakatomo, $MDT “aims to be the interplanetary payment system for excellence.”

According to finance experts, legal tender on Mars will likely be some form of cryptocurrency and that is where $MDT comes in. The Mars Dollar Token protocol is ready to take the 4th planet from the sun by storm with a complete suite of financial services including $MDT Mars Dollar Token, $PHB Phobos Coin, $DMS Deimos Coin. The triple token system is the basis for this evolving and inclusive ecosystem.

The token is based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) to minimize gas fees and offer lightning-fast transaction times. BSC the Ethereum-compatible, high-speed blockchain offers smart contract capabilities at much cheaper transaction fees with global outreach and generous accelerator fund. Modeling these properties, $MDT offers a stream of passive income while rewarding holders in BUSD and $MDT.

The sought-after digital currency boasts the following $MDT attributes:

• ORIGINAL SUPPLY 1,000,000,000,000,000 (1 quadrillion)

• 20% Burned

• 3% REDISTRIBUTION RATE

• 5% HOLDERS

• 5% LIQUIDITY POOL

• 3% BURNED

• 3% DEVELOPMENT

Developers report the $MDT is one of the safest coins on the market today with a powerful and secure DEX. The state-of-the-art decentralized exchange is a safe place for would-be traders. The team behind $MDT takes your security seriously with a solid plan for an iron-clad product where a no mint function and anti-whales system make it rug proof and SAFU.

The purpose of building $MDT is to create a soluble, interactive community of Crypto Martians. According to the developers at $MDT “this project revolves around its community as Mars revolves around the sun.” Despite the rocky terrain and the thin atmosphere $MDT is poised to do robust business on the future colonies of Mars.

Customers can purchase $MDT starting Friday, October 15th during the presale on FEGex.com.

Users are encouraged to "Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land on MARS"

For more information email support@marsdollartoken.com or go to www.MarsDollarToken.com