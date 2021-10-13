LittCoin Attracts Entertainment Heavyweight Max Gousse with Breakthrough Tech.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LittCoin have joined forces with Max Gousse (Beyonce, Solange, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams) Music Mogul, Serial Entrepreneur, Co-Founder and CEO of Artistry Worldwide Management has taken a significant shareholding in LittCoin™ and joins its Board of Directors with immediate effect as ‘Head of Global Entertainment’, Max has a wealth of music industry experience spanning over four decades and will oversee the huge growth predicted for NFT’s and Smart Contracts within the Music & Entertainment Industry, With an incredible amount of art-based NFT projects hitting marketplaces daily, it was only a matter of time before more music-based NFT platforms took advantage of the revolutionary blockchain technology.



LittCoin is committed to putting Artists exclusive music content directly into the hands of their loyal fanbase, the rise in decentralised offerings is unstoppable. On top of that, the opportunity to share royalties, earn commissions on resales, stream privately and forge new unique relationships with a waiting audience is breaking new ground for music industry players. LittMint™, from LA-based LittCoin™, is leading the charge in this new movement, to help them oversee this next chapter LittCoin™ have joined forces with Max Gousse, who will help to accelerate and oversee this process.

Max whose illustrious career spans almost four decades in the music game, with a resumé which includes high level positions with East West Records, MCA Music Publishing, Epic/Sony Records, Music World Entertainment, and The Island Def Jam Music Group, to name just a few, and is also well known for producing three of Beyonce's biggest albums, I Am... Sasha Fierce, B'Day, and The Dreamgirls soundtrack, also to production credit are hit projects with the likes of Saweetie, Solange, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Ronald Isley, YG, B2k, Ty Dolla Sign and many more.

Aside from being the brainchild of industry insiders, it is the technology and transparency that releasing music as NFT’s has to offer which sparked his interest in the LittMint™️ platform, due for launch this November. It promises to create a shift in how we sell, buy, listen and promote music and is already attracting a whole host of artists wishing to mint their personal collections into the Litt eco system. The Ethereum-based parent architecture LittSmart™️ delivers a suite of cutting edge and disruptive blockchain technology tools, which will put the power back in the hands of creative artists and shape the future for both the music and NFT business.

About LittCoin™

LittCoin™ is a community-focused social project powered by blockchain technology. The aim of the project is to empower entertainers and their fans to take advantage of a decentralized entertainment industry. LittCoin™ connects music writers, music creators, investors, and directors to make sure that good music is produced. It also gives everyone in the music industry a voice to be heard.

The team behind LittCoin™ are persons of impeccable characters. The team members have vast years of experience in the entertainment industry. Plus, they have a track record for creating and delivering successful projects. The vision of the team is to deliver a project that would be the future of the global entertainment industry. The vision is also to reward contributors without bias or sentiment.

