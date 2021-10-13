Airport IT Market 2021: Expeditious Growth Expected In Coming Years
In-depth market intelligence regarding market dynamics and key factors such as drivers, opportunities for the growth of the airport information systems market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major technological development in the airport IT systems market has resulted in reduced operational and investment costs. Furthermore, smart airport IT experts seek new ways of achieving operational efficiency and improve the passenger experience, which is expected to drive the growth of the airport IT market during the forecast period.
Companies Covered: Amadeus IT Group SA, CiscSystem, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas S.A., SABRE GLBL Inc., SITA Thales Group, T-Systems International GmbH, Collins Aerospace Others
Impact of COVID-19 on Airport IT Market:
• The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected almost all industries across the world. Furthermore, due to lockdown enforcements and restrictions on movements, it emerged that COVID-19 had a negative impact on airport operation mainly affecting their revenue streams. Travel restrictions and border closures had a debilitating impact on the airports and the aviation component of the tourism industry.
• The U.S. and global tech market impacted the growth of the air travel operations and commercial airports, which decreased the market growth by nearly 32.1% in 2021as compared to previous years, due to which ICT spending in major economies such as the U.S. have declined in the first half of 2021, but is expected to recover in the second half.
