Artist Dick Kramer & Gray Water Ops release a 15 coin commemorative series of coins.

I'm proud to have the opportunity to work with one of my lifetime favorite artists, Dick Kramer. His pencil portraits inspired me to cross train from Air Force Security Police to Graphic Arts." — Keith Hanshw

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran Owned Gray Water Ops®, LLC and artist Dick Kramer Studios are teaming up to release a 15 coin commemorative series featuring artist Dick Kramer's top 15 pieces of art. Dick Kramer is known worldwide for his photographic looking pencil and colored pencil portraits for the SWAT, Special Operations, Police, Fire and Military organizations.

Challenge Coin artist Keith Hanshaw said, "I'm proud to have the opportunity to work with one of my lifetime favorite artists, Dick Kramer. His pencil portraits inspired me to cross train from Air Force Security Police to Graphic Arts and in 1997, I went to military art school and graduated as an honor grad."

Gray Water® is the only challenge coins company that Dick Kramer has allowed to reproduce his art.

You can see Dick Kramer's website, commission a piece of art or order custom prints or originals from https://www.dickkramer.com

Each coin is die struck from solid brass and plated with any of our 15 finishes. You can pre-order any of the coins at https://GrayWaterOps.com/dickkramer Coins will begin shipping around the middle of November.

Order one coin from your favorite design or order the entire collection of 15 coins. Each coin is laser engraved on the thin edge of the coin with a unique number.

Gray Water Ops® has been designing and minting custom challenge coins for military units, police departments, fire departments, businesses and organizations since 2009.

Known worldwide for our custom challenge coin designs, high quality and fair prices, Gray Water Ops® can design and mint your custom challenge coins and we'll give you free artwork and free shipping on your first order, if you start an order before the end of the month.

Gray Water Ops® artist Keith Hanshaw is an honor grad from the Defense Information School at Fort Meade, MD. He has been designing custom challenge coins since 1995. One of the veteran owners of Gray Water® and the designer for every coin Gray Water Ops® makes, Keith makes each coin design unique from others.

"There's nothing worse than having a coin minted and making it look like 50 other coins you've already seen. I try to make every coin I design, have it's own unique look and feel. A custom challenge coin should reflect the organization you're making the coin for. The Dick Kramer series features his 15 most popular pieces of art and we're recreating it in a series of coins" says Gray Water® co-owner Keith Hanshaw.

About Dick Kramer

I was born in 1938 in the city of Newark, New Jersey. The early years of my life were spent in the small New Jersey town of Nutley. I was never a good student, I spent too much time drawing. It caused a lot of trouble for me and my family during my school years. I was constantly in trouble for not doing my work. I was too busy drawing.

I left High School on my 17th birthday and joined the Navy. It was one of the best things that ever happened to me. I realized the terrible mistake I had made with my life and finished my education in the Navy.

After four years I was honorably discharged and returned to Nutley where I asked Ginny, the love of my life, to marry me. Thank God, she said yes. We have been married for 52 years and she is still my girlfriend. I am a blessed man.

I began my art education at the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Art in Newark, New Jersey. I transferred to The School of Visual Arts in New York City and finished my art education there. After working for a chain store doing pen and ink illustrations for their advertising publications, I decided to free-lance. We had $78.00 in the bank, four kids and I quit my full time job. Ginny always believed in me even though it was a terrible time as far as money was concerned. She never complained or told me to get a real job; my father-in-law told me that. Ginny has always been behind me, no matter what was happening.

I then spent 8 years as Art Director for ITT Avionics Division, a defense contractor. I found out that I wasn’t meant to be in the “Corporate World” and went back to free-lancing. We moved to Florida, spent 8 years there and that’s where my entire life changed.

I met John Meyer. At that time he was the head of H&K Training Division. He approached me about doing a few drawings for a poster advertising their training facility in Sterling, Virginia. I said yes and produced seven vignette drawings for the poster. It was a series of SWAT Officers doing what they do so well. I didn’t think much of it. The check cleared and I forgot about H&K. When the poster was distributed world wide, the receptionist at H&K threatened to quit. The telephone lines lit up with SWAT Officers from around the world wanting to know who was doing these drawings and how could they get copies. That was the beginning of our fabulous life. We literally started at our kitchen table. I produced four sketches, the first of hundreds and hundreds to come. The rest is history. Ginny and I have been all over the world, from England to Germany to Abudabi and Dubai and all over our wonderful U.S.A. God has blessed us with a wonderful life filled with good friends in the SWAT Community and Corporate World. Half of our business is from our on-line sales of prints and half is from Corporate Commissions.

I never tire of drawing, especially the SWAT/Military world. Ginny and I admire and pray for all of the fabulous people we meet in our business. They are the brightest, bravest and best that our Nation has to offer. Our hearts break when a Police Officer or young Warrior dies in battle. We are all poorer for the loss of such wonderful young men and women. I feel honored to be so close to them and what they do. Every day they place their lives on the line so that we can enjoy the lives and freedoms we have. God bless each and every one of them and their families.

People ask when I will retire or stop drawing. I reply that I want to die at the drawing board. I love what I do and can’t imagine life without my art. I hope God will grant me many more years of drawing the people that Ginny and I love so much.

