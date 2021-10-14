Galaxy Press announces its partnership with Gazelle Book Services in the United Kingdom
Galaxy Press announces its partnership with Gazelle Book Services Ltd. in the United Kingdom to distribute its line of L. Ron Hubbard fiction works.
Gazelle Book Services have recently started distributing the fiction works of bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard published by Galaxy Press. Galaxy Press is pleased to announce its partnership with Gazelle Book Services Ltd. in the United Kingdom to distribute its line of L. Ron Hubbard fiction works.
— Marvin Blagden, Managing Director of Gazelle Book Services
John Goodwin, President of Galaxy Press, from his office in Los Angeles, California stated “We created Galaxy Press in 2002 to oversee the publication and distribution of Mr. Hubbard’s works…we look forward to making Mr. Hubbard’s works available throughout the United Kingdom with our newly created relationship with Gazelle Book Services.”
Marvin Blagden, Managing Director of Gazelle Book Services, announced to UK booksellers that “Gazelle Book Services have recently started distributing the fiction works of bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard published by Galaxy Press.” He went on to note, “'Battlefield Earth' is a world-renowned and revered science fiction classic, and with the new 'Dune' movie out soon, sci-fi fans, as I most certainly am, will be looking for their next read.”
Since its initial release in 1982, Battlefield Earth was a London Times bestseller and has sold over 4 million copies. The latest edition has expanded content including an author interview that was published in the Rocky Mountain News shortly after the book’s initial release, and a Discussion Guide.
The MD added regarding the new line of titles, “Writers of the Future is an annual anthology of winning stories from the international L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Contest. Each volume debuts the winners of the year and a glimpse of tomorrow’s best-selling authors.” In fact, two winners from the UK are featured in the newly releasing "L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 36" and "Volume 37," J.L. George from Pontypool, Torfaen, UK and Dan Watson from Reading, Berkshire, UK.
The Writers of the Future Writing Contest, now in its 38th year, was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.
The past winners and finalists of the Writing Contest have written over 1,800 novels and nearly 6,200 short stories. In addition, they have produced 33 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 370 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
Marvin Blagden in making his announcement to UK booksellers offered, “If any booksellers would like to receive a reading copy of either Battlefield Earth or Writers of the Future Volume 37, please let us know.”
