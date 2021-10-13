Incident and Emergency Management Market worth swell to $423,323 Million by 2025
Smart cities are like to drive the adoption of intelligent surveillance systems fueling demand for incident and emergency management market growthPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in economic loss due to natural calamities, rise in terrorism, and implementation of government regulations & initiatives towards public safety act as the major drivers of the global incident and emergency management market. However, high installation and maintenance costs hamper the growth of the market. Based on system type, the surveillance system segment dominated the global incident and emergency management market in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of security devices for incident reporting. Furthermore, the disaster recovery & backup system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to surge in demand for recovery for critical data in business and other organizations.
According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Incident and Emergency Management Market by System Type, Communication Technology, Service, Solution, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global incident and emergency management market was valued at $75,464 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $423,323 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the surveillance system segment accounted for the highest revenue in the market.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 405 Pages) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/936
The global incident and emergency management market was led by the energy & utilities segment in 2017, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to increase in adoption of incident and emergency management systems for patient safety.
In 2017, the global incident and emergency management market was dominated by the situational awareness segment and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. Owing to rise in demand for situational awareness platforms to address emergency situations in security, safety, and operations practices.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/936
Key Findings of the Incident and Emergency Management Market:
• By system type, the disaster recovery & backup systems segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global incident and emergency management during the forecast period.
• In 2017, Europe accounted for the highest revenue among the other regions.
• Based on industry vertical, the energy & utilities segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.
• By communication technology, the emergency response radars segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.
Some of the key incident and emergency management market players profiled in the report include Esri Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Intergraph Corporation, Intermedix Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., NEC Corporation, Rockwell Collins, and Siemens AG.
Other Trending Reports -
1. Library Management Software Market
2. Casino Management System Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
8007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn