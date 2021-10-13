Image recognition Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook 2020 – 2028
SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global image recognition market size is expected to reach USD 80.29 Billion at a steady CAGR of 15.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of smartphones globally and rising adoption of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are key factors driving growth of the global image recognition market.
Image recognition applications include targeted advertising, smart photo libraries, accessibility for the visually impaired, media interactivity, and enhanced research capabilities. Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Pinterest, and Apple are investing in resources and research into image recognition and related applications. Improper data storage, security breaches, and misuse of facial recognition data are some of the primary concerns related to image recognition technology, which could limit adoption in several areas.
North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to high level of integration of AI in e-commerce and digital shopping. Companies in the region are quick to adopt advanced technologies such as AI, deep learning, and cloud-based technologies, which is propelling growth of the market.
Key players in the market include IBM Corporation, Qualcomm, Honeywell, Toshiba, Microsoft, Huawei, Oracle, NEC Corporation, Catchoom, and Slyce.
Emergen Research has segmented the global image recognition market on the basis of component, application, deployment mode, technique, industry vertical, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Hardware
Software
Services
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Security and Surveillance
Scanning and Imaging
Augmented Reality
Image Search
Marketing and Advertising
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
On-premises
Cloud
Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Object Recognition
QR/ Barcode Recognition
Pattern Recognition
Facial Recognition
Optical Character Recognition
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Media & Entertainment
Healthcare
Retail & E-commerce
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Automobile & Transportation
Government
Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Middle East & Africa
India
South America
Others
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the Image recognition Market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the Image recognition market’s growth?
