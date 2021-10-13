USAID Announces $11.3 million in Additional Funding for Zambia

The U.S. Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has announced an additional $11.3 million in assistance for Zambia to strengthen democracy and governance and support small and medium sized agribusiness enterprises. In the two months since Zambia’s August 12 presidential election, USAID has programmed approximately $30 million in new U.S. Government funding for the Zambian people.

Of the additional funds announced today, $7.4 million will bolster the Zambian government’s decentralization initiatives and local governance; support independent and new media, freedom of expression and the protection of human rights; and support tax policy and tax administration reforms. $3.9 million will help grow small and medium enterprises, particularly those that are women-led, with a focus on strengthening job creation and revenue growth.

The new funding follows USAID Administrator Samantha Power's recent meeting with Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema where the two discussed U.S. support for Zambia and President Hichilema’s far-reaching agenda of democratic and economic reforms. At their September 23 meeting, Administrator Power announced $18.5 million in USAID funding to support President Hichilema’s priorities, including addressing COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS, strengthening the nation’s energy sector, and bolstering democracy.

In fiscal year 2020, the U.S. government provided nearly $460 million in development and health assistance to Zambia, reinforcing the United States’ commitment to partnering with the Government of the Republic of Zambia to enhance broad-based development; promote good governance, human rights and media freedom; and improve overall quality of life for all Zambians.