Tactical Data Link Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tactical data link market size is expected to reach USD 9.14 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Scope of the market

Air-based segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period. Air-based tactical data link provides long-distance communication and helps to detect and measure the range of moving objects in the air.

Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as growing application of tactical data link in the defense sector and presence of numerous key players are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are L3 Technologies, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon, General Dynamics, ViaSat, Northrop Grumman, BAE systems, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Saab AB, and Thales Group.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global tactical data link market based on platform, application, component, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Air-based

Sea-based

Land-based

Weapon-based

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Command & Control

Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR)

Electronic Warfare

Radio Communication

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Software

Hardware

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Tactical Data Link Market Definition

1.2. Tactical Data Link Market Research Scope

1.3. Tactical Data Link Market Methodology

1.4. Tactical Data Link Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Tactical Data Link Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Tactical Data Link Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Tactical Data Link Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment

4.2.2.2. Social distancing practices resulting in increased adoption of eLearning solutions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Negative publicity in the media about brain training efficiency

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Tactical Data Link Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Tactical Data Link Market By Organization Size Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Tactical Data Link Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Tactical Data Link Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Continued…