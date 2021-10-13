Tri-Cities Functional Medicine Releases Symptom Checker for Identifying Thyroid Issues
Thyroid issues are very common and often go undetected. Tri-Cities Functional Medicine in Johnson City, Tennessee released a guide on symptoms to look out for.JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thyroid issues are very common and often go undetected. Tri-Cities Functional Medicine in Johnson City, Tennessee released a guide on symptoms to look out for.
Many Americans who struggle with ongoing fatigue, weight gain, and brain fog may have an undetected thyroid issue. Tri-Cities released a symptom checker to help people determine if they might have a thyroid disorder. The guide also explains functional medicine’s approach to treating thyroid disorders and provides practical, natural treatment options.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine’s guide explains how the thyroid produces hormones that aid in many body functions by regulating energy production and metabolism. It identifies two main disorders that can affect the thyroid, including hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. Other issues that affect the thyroid include thyroid nodules, thyroiditis, and thyroid cancer.
While the guide lists the may symptoms that thyroid issues can cause, it identifies five key signs people should look out for:
• Unexplained weight gain or weight loss
• A change in energy levels
• Mood changes such as depression, irritability, and anxiety
• Irregular heart rhythms and heart palpitations
• Digestive issues such as constipation and diarrhea
The symptoms of hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can be very different. Hypothyroidism is caused by a drop in hormones and causes issues often mistakenly associated with aging, like weight gain, hair loss, constipation, fatigue, slowed heart rate, and feeling cold.
Hyperthyroidism, on the other hand, is caused by an overproduction of hormones and leads to weight loss, diarrhea, heat intolerance, sleep difficulties, and other symptoms.
If people want to learn if they have a thyroid issue, it is important to get properly evaluated and tested. These tests should include TSH, Free T3, Free T4, Reverse T3, and thyroid antibodies.
People with suspected thyroid issues can see Tri-Cities Functional Medicine to learn the root cause of their symptoms and discover why their thyroid isn’t functioning as it should. Functional medicine treatment plans consider a patient’s health, including diet changes, supplements, meditation, exercise and other lifestyle changes to restore health.
