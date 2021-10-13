Retail Point of Sale Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global retail point of sale market size is expected to reach USD 43.79 Billion at a steady CAGR of 13.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Changing customer preference for cashless transactions at retail stores, convenience of paper-less billing, and reduced need for manual effort are some key factors driving growth of the global retail point of sale system market currently.

Scope of the market

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing adoption of POS technology in countries in the region. Growing interest in enhanced service delivery, non-cash transactions among consumers, and increased data visibility through cloud point of sale systems are some key factors expected to fuel growth of the market in the region going ahead.

Key players in the market include Hewlett-Packard Inc., Micros Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, Ingenico Group, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, VeriFone Systems Inc., and Toshiba Tec Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global retail point of sale market on the basis of component, product, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mobile POS Terminals

Fixed POS Terminals

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Gas Stations

Others

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

