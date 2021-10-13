Protective Cultures Market Size ($343.42Mn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 9.6% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Protective Cultures Market Size and Growth impelled by growing consumption of dairy products and the rising consumer awareness regarding clean label products and their advantages, increasing demand for natural and chemical preservative-free products and growing demand for perishable products with extended shelf life across the world.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Cultures Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Protective Cultures Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Target Microorganism and Application,” the Protective Cultures Market Size is projected to reach US$ 343.42 million in 2028 from US$ 180.21 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Protective Cultures Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Biochem Srl, Bioprox, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Meat Cracks Technologie GmbH, DSM, Lallemand Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group, Sacco System, and Dalton Biotechnologies S.r.l are a few key players in the protective cultures market.

In 2020, Europe held the largest share of the global protective cultures market. Europe is amongst the largest markets for protective cultures owing to the well-established dairy industry, rising adoption of various food safety trends, and growing innovations across the food & beverages sector in the region. The European Union is a substantial producer of milk and milk products.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Protective Cultures Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005372/



According to the European Commission, total milk production in the European Union (EU) is estimated at around 155 million tonnes per year. France, Poland, the Netherlands, Italy, and Spain are a few major producers of milk and milk products in the EU. These countries account for about 70% of the total production. The dairy market across the region is witnessing substantial change with the emergence of different consumer trends. Consumers across Europe prefer natural, organic, and sustainable dairy products that are minimally processed and contain simple ingredients. In addition, transparent product labelling helps health-conscious consumers across the region have a better knowledge of the components utilized in dairy products. Moreover, with the advent of hectic modern lifestyles, there is a growing demand for convenient food products that can be consumed on-the-go and don’t need refrigeration while remaining fresh at the same time. Therefore, dairy manufacturers are incorporating protective cultures, which are specialized bacteria, to inhibit the growth of pathogenic organisms or microbiological deterioration agents. Increasing utilization of protective cultures as natural preservatives in processed dairy products is driving the growth of the protective cultures market in Europe. Also, protective cultures are playing a vital role in the region’s evolving dairy landscape.

Consumer preference is shifting toward food and beverages with natural preservatives. Upsurge in the consumption of convenience and ready-to-eat food products propels the demand for foods with longer shelf life, which boosts the need for natural preservatives.

Protective cultures are considered a promising alternative in comparison to lactic acid bacteria. The use of protective culture ensures the safety and quality of minimally processed foods items without chemical preservatives. It also extends the shelf life of ready-to-eat products with fresh-tasting. The rising consumption of ready-to-eat food products coupled with the increasing consumption of healthy food, specifically with clean label ingredients, is the major factor projected to fuel the protective cultures market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the consumer preference toward clean-label products is surging, owing to the use of bacterial cultures. For instance, in 2017, DSM launched the Delvo Guard range of clean-label dairy cultures designed to inhibit mold and yeast in fresh dairy products without affecting food quality or safety. The company stated that these protective cultures are an addition to DSM’s clean-label range. It delivers an entirely clean-label and natural solution to image-conscious brands looking to contribute to a more sustainable world and rise to the challenge of changing consumer trends and preferences. Moreover, before consumption, health-conscious consumers understand the ingredients used in products through transparent product labeling. Thus, the demand for clean label products comprising natural preservatives is increasing.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Protective Cultures Market Size and Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005372/



According to the Food & Health Survey 2016, over 70% of consumers check expiry dates in supermarkets and hypermarkets. This shows that, while consumers value clean labels and natural products, shelf life is also a key driver of purchasing behavior. In addition, recent research has exhibited that consumers are willing to pay more for clean label products, with 1 in 2 people ready to pay at least 10% more for these products, such as yogurt free from artificial preservatives. All such factors drive the demand for the natural preservatives across the world.

Protective Cultures market: Segmental Overview

By target microorganism, the protective cultures market is bifurcated into bacteria, yeast and molds. During the forecast period, the yeast and molds segment is expected to have a higher growth rate. Yeasts are a subset of fungi, a large group of organisms that also includes molds and mushrooms. They are generally single-celled organisms that have evolved to live in specialized environment. Yeast and molds are two of the most important contaminants that impact food quality. The use of a protective culture helps reduce wastage and spoilage caused by these microbes. Protective cultures are made of bacteria that have been selected for their capacity to limit the growth of pathogenic organisms or microbiological spoiling agents. They are GRAS (generally recognized as safe). Further, manufacturers are employing natural additives and ingredients in foods and beverages. For instance, the HOLDBAC protective culture produced by Dowdupont helps improve quality, extends shelf life, and reduces food waste in fermented foods and beverages. Therefore, protective cultures is used to avoid food waste that can be caused by yeasts and molds

Based on application, the protective cultures market is bifurcated into food processing and animal feed. The market for the animal feed segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. Animal feed is made by carefully selecting and mixing ingredients to provide highly nutritional meals to animals. The feed helps maintain the health of livestock and improve the quality of end products, such as meat, milk, and eggs. Protective cultures help control the carriage of pathogenic microorganisms in animal feed. In addition, pet food and animal feed manufactures are concerned about a few factors such as improving the palatability of the food or feed, maintaining freshness, and controlling mold growth. Protective cultures are employed in pet food and animal feed to inhibit the growth of mold and fungi and enhance their palatability while maintaining their freshness.

Order a Copy of Protective Cultures Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005372/

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Protective Cultures market:

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a relatively positive impact on the protective cultures market. The pandemic helped to develop an interest and awareness related to the microbial cultures. The crisis has been a disagreeable and a stressful time for most of the population across the world. Therefore, the people across the world have started consuming clean label products. After the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become more cautious regarding food and are consuming healthier food than usual diet. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the consumer’s perception of clean beyond labels or products. Consumers continue to maintain their focus on clean label for at-home as well as out-of-home purchases, which is increasing the application of clean label in the various food applications. Moreover, the outlook for economic progress across most countries is optimistic for 2021.













Browse Related Reports:

Meat Starter Cultures Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Form (Frozen, Freeze-dried); Composition (Multi-strain, Mix Single strain, Multi-strain); Microorganism (Bacteria, Fungi); Application (Salami, Sausages, Dry-cured Meat, Others) and Geography

Starter Culture Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Application (Dairy and Dairy-Based Products, Meat and Seafood, Others); Microorganism (Bacteria, Yeasts, Molds); Composition (Multi-Strain Mix, Single Strain, Multi-Strain); Form (Freeze-Dried, Frozen) and Geography

Antimicrobial Ingredients Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Antibacterial Agent, Antifungal Agent, Antiviral Agent, Antiparasitic Agent); Type (Dry, Liquid, Others); Application (Healthcare Industry, Food Industry, Agriculture Industry, Others); and Geography

Food Preservatives Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Natural, Synthetic); Function (Anti-microbial, Anti-oxidant, Others); Application (Meat and Poultry, Bakery, Dairy, Beverages, Snacks, Others) and Geography

Feed Preservatives Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Antibiotics, Antioxidants, Acidifiers, Anticaking Agents); Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture, Others) and Geography

Natural Food Preservatives Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product Type (Microbial Derived, Rosemary Extract, Botanical Extract, Natural Acids, Salts); Source (Plant, Animal, Microbial, Mineral); Form (Powder/Granules, Liquid); End Use (Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy Products, Beverages, Others) and Geography

Edible Preservatives Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Inorganic Salt, Enzyme, Organic Wax, Others); Application (Fruits and Vegatables Coatings, Food Industry) and Geography













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/protective-cultures-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html

