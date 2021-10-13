Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Global Trend and Forecasts to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Based on the types, the Cognitive Assessment and Training market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cognitive assessment and training market size is expected to reach USD 15.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 20.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing awareness regarding the advantages of maintaining good brain fitness is among some of the key factors driving growth of the cognitive assessment and training market. Cognitive assessment and training is not limited to adults, and is also a tool for use with children with learning disabilities such as dyslexia. Cognitive assessment and training tools have been in use for older individuals among the population suffering from vision and dementia problems.

Rising popularity of gamification is propelling growth of the market to a significant extent. Feedback on gamification from candidates, employers, and psychologists has been very positive and game features are being incorporated into cognitive tasks without undermining data quality, scientific value, and intervention effects, thereby improving participant engagement. Game-based assessments such as psychometric tests are used in the hiring process to assess a candidate’s skills. However, unlike various aptitude tests, these assessments are quick and engaging due to the game format.

“Would you Like/Try a Sample Report” Click the link below https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/571

Major players in the market are focused on developing mobile software and applications based on advanced technologies such as Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Rising usage of advanced technologies in cognitive assessment and training is spurring market growth. Negative publicity and media reports related to the efficiency of brain training is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the market to a certain extent going ahead.

Scope of the market

The specialist consulting approach adopted to study the Cognitive Assessment and Training market by size, share. And growth form an important part of this market intelligence report. Expertise research specialist not only weight upon the company profiles of the major vendors but also significant aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply and distribution channel. Vital statistics on product positioning, consumption volume, a dramatic shift in consumer preferences, spending power and other are explained through resources including charts, graphs, and infographics.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing geriatric population and patients suffering from dementia in countries in the region. The U.S. government has been investing significantly in research and development of solutions for mental diseases and conditions, which is propelling growth of the market to a significant extent.

Key players in the market include Quest Diagnostics, BrainWare, MeritTrac, Cambridge Cognition, Pearson, MedAvante-ProPhase, Cogstate, Winterlight Labs, Philips, and Signant Health.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/571

Emergen Research has segmented the global cognitive assessment and training market on the basis of component, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Assessment

Data Management

Data Analysis and Reporting

Cognitive Training

Others (Rater Training, Concussion Management, and Screening Solutions)

Services

Training and Support

Consulting

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinical Trials

Learning

Research

Others (Diagnostics, Recruitment and Patient Engagement)

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Corporate

Others (Sports and Government & Defense)

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Dealing with the competition and competitors

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Cognitive Assessment and Training Market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

We Have Recent Updates of Cognitive Assessment and Training Market in Sample Copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/571

Filling in the gaps

It will not be wrong to say that the Cognitive Assessment and Training Market report talks about customer experience that matters to every business owner planning to leverage the strategic insights for their brand growth. The case studies included in the study further demonstrate how recent innovation, mergers or acquisitions, new launches, research and development etc. have enables prominent leaders to curb toughest issues related to production volumes, demand and supply, supply chain management and more.

Study aims at providing data about key category dynamics such as user awareness and a buyer’s purchase intent, as well as tries to list down the relative influence of certain trends on the demand for a certain product or service.

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Directly Purchase/Place an Order for a copy of this research report at https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/571

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the Cognitive Assessment and Training Market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the Cognitive Assessment and Training market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and Cognitive Assessment and Training Market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

View Full Report Description with Table of Content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cognitive-assessment-and-training-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Definition

1.2. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Research Scope

1.3. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Methodology

1.4. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment

4.2.2.2. Social distancing practices resulting in increased adoption of eLearning solutions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Negative publicity in the media about brain training efficiency

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market By Organization Size Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Cognitive Assessment and Training Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Continued…