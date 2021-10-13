Aurox Names Reeve Benaron Lead Advisor for Strategic Development

Reeve Benaron will be joining Aurox's board as an advisor for strategic development. Reeve has created multiple successful companies and will bring his expertise to help accelerate Aurox's growth.

Aurox, the all-in-one crypto currency trading platform, today announced Reeve Benaron as its lead advisor for strategic development. In this new role, Mr. Benaron, the CEO and founder of multiple companies including AUDIENCEX, will be responsible for identifying new growth partnerships as well as developing Aurox's board of directors.



“I’ve founded, built and invested in a lot of successful companies, and I’m watching what the Aurox team is doing in awe. They’re whip-smart and focused on all of the right things – from strategic investments into the terminal itself and a laser-commitment to organic growth to the vision they have for the Aurox token. The crypto trading industry is only in its initial stage and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help expand their leadership team and take Aurox to the next level of success."

“Reeve’s combination of passion for Aurox and business experience is a perfect match for Aurox,” said Aurox co-founder Giorgi Khazaradze. “From the first moment we met him, he saw the same opportunity we saw: by providing crypto traders with one integrated terminal of trusted data, content and strategies, Aurox can solve many of the problems that plague crypto today.”

About Aurox

Aurox is a free, all-in-one cryptocurrency terminal that integrates data, content and strategies to help crypto traders make better decisions. Think Bloomberg Terminal for crypto trading. Co-founded by crypto traders Giorgi Khazaradze and Taraz Motsnyy in 2017, Aurox was built to solve many of the problems that continue to plague the crypto community – from expensive platforms with fragmented information to pump and dump scams. Today, a community of more than 36,000 traders use Aurox to access powerful, easy-to-use market trend indicators and 60+ crypto exchanges.

About Reeve Benaron

Reeve is a successful entrepreneur and early investor in the emerging ad tech space, completing multiple acquisitions across the digital ecosystem, including VisiSeek, a leading digital performance agency and Invertise, an innovative DSP platform solution built for agencies and brands. In addition to his principal role at AUDIENCEX, he is deeply involved in bringing to market game-changing technology products for growing brands and agencies. By the age of 25, Reeve was named First Vice-President of Salomon Brothers investment banking division and later co-founded Bear Industries, LLC, a prominent Southern California based real estate development firm.



Website: https://getaurox.com





