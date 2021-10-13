Submit Release
News Search

There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,813 in the last 365 days.

Shri Ngulkham Jathom Gangte concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Libya

Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India Download logo

Shri Ngulkham Jathom Gangte (IFS:1994), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Tunisia, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Libya with residence in Tunis.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.

You just read:

Shri Ngulkham Jathom Gangte concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Libya

Distribution channels: Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.