Cheap Pricks Announces Grand Opening of First Clinic Offering Affordable Vaccines and Preventative Pet Care
St Louis location to support veterinarians who offer safe, affordable vaccines and preventative healthcare without the customer markupST LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheap Pricks, an affordable preventative pet care clinic, announced today their first location opening December 2021
in Valley Park, a suburb of St Louis.
The clinic will be owned and staffed by licensed veterinarians and support staff equipped to provide preventative care, testing and vaccinations to cats, dogs and their owners. Cheap Pricks founders Matt Bowler and Kristen Duhr said they are excited to partner with veterinarians to offer affordable care options to pet owners.
“We provide 100 percent of the non-clinical services – like administrative work, facilities and staffing – for the vets so they can focus on their clinical activities,” said Duhr. “It’s a win-win.”
Duhr and Bowler co-founded Cheap Pricks in 2020 after realizing that the regular preventative care, vaccinations and testing that every pet owner should be getting for their pets was often grossly overpriced at vet clinics. As a result of their inability to pay for this basic care, said Bowler, pet owners are regularly forced to surrender their pets or forego basic care.
“Most vet clinics offer the basic vaccines and tests, but they also do more expensive procedures that add overhead and that’s where extra cost comes in,” said Duhr. “So, by putting clinics together and staffing them with vets that only provide basic care, it saves pet owners time and money because they’re only there for the basic essentials. No unreasonable markups and low operational overhead helps pass savings onto the client.
“We have personally spent tens of thousands of dollars on veterinary care, and we’ve always known there had to be a more affordable and consistent way to provide the most basic wellness care to pets and their owners,” added Bowler. “No pet should have to suffer because their owner simply can’t afford to give them what is required to stay well. That’s what Cheap Pricks is all about.”
About Cheap Pricks
Cheap Pricks was founded by Matt Bowler and Kristen Duhr, who have been in the pet care industry for over a decade. Using their years of experience, they are opening the first of its kind affordable and preventative care clinic for dogs and cats. Click here to get your pet vaccinated: https://cheappricks.com/
Matt Bowler
Cheap Pricks
+1 314-749-6144
matt@cheappricks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook