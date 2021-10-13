‘Fever Magazine’ Burns Up International Newsstands with All-Star Fashion Event and Networking Weekend

Fever Magazine

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fever Magazine hits the stands as an elite read for everyone who is in the know. From the stylish fashionista to the brother with his ear to the ground, Fever Magazine has something for everyone. Each page is chock full of the latest trends in tech, business, celebrity gossip, and fashion.

The timely publication, the brainchild of digital philosopher Darrell Green, was recognized by many as a pioneer in the online magazine industry. Green who first launched Fever magazine as a men’s magazine soon mastered the art of the pivot to move Fever into the new decade with a broader lifestyle approach.

Now, this cutting-edge magazine covers everything from reviews of the latest iPhone to the scandal behind celebrity cell phone leaks and more! Green is partnering with literary giant John Blassingame to move Fever Magazine into the stratosphere. Blassingame is known for his long list of accomplishments including "Hype Hair," "Black Men," and "Today's Black Woman" is repositioning Fever Magazine as the go-to spot for all of your online needs.

These two powerhouses are bringing their industry know-how to the All-Star Fashion Event and Networking Weekend. This October, Fever Magazine launches a casting call party from Friday, Oct 29th – Sunday, Oct 31st in Newark, New Jersey. The unforgettable event is a must-see for anyone trying to break into the business or level up their career as a model, businessman, blogger, or influencer.

Male and female models with a unique look that aligns with the vision of a sexy and sophisticated global publication should show up with a headshot and a positive attitude at the Newark Marriott.

Fever Magazine is known for its stunning visuals and head-turning models. The off the chain content and in-your-face commentary is buttressed with glossy images of Instagram/Tik Tok celebrities with a fan following that rivals any Hollywood A-lister. In short, Fever’s casting call is the next step in your modeling career if you have the distinctive look that appeals to the international consumer.

For more information contact Darrel Green at 877-583-3837 ext 501 or editor@fevermagazine.com.