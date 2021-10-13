Submit Release
October 8, 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A Thurston County Superior Court judge today granted a narrow ruling in favor of the insurance industry’s argument against Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s emergency rule temporarily banning the insurers’ use of credit scoring. Kreidler issued the following statement in response to the ruling: 

“I’m disappointed by today’s ruling. I have authority to take continuing action to protect consumers from the insurance industry’s unjust, secretive and unrealistic method to determine what consumers pay to insure their vehicles and homes. 

It’s way past time for the industry to apply reliable and fairer factors to determine premiums. There are better ways to maintain their profits than relying on this outdated practice that depends on people struggling with their credit scores.  

I will continue the fight to permanently ban credit scoring and will be considering my options.”  

Kreidler considers options after court ruling on credit scoring emergency rule

