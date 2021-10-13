Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1,767.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.8%, Market Trends –Growth of the automotive industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to reach USD 3,482.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The lithium-ion battery recycling market is witnessing rapid growth in demand as raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese used in the manufacturing of cathode of batteries are limited. In contrast, these materials are witnessing an escalating demand from the end-user verticals, including automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, marine, power, and various other industries.

This is the latest report covering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market and its crucial segments. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key factor affecting the growth of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic standstill in the world have had an adverse effect on the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling industry. The report assesses the impact of the pandemic on the market dynamics and changes in the supply and demand and trends of the industry. The report also offers an initial and future assessment of the pandemic in the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling business sphere.

The market in the North America held the lithium-ion battery recycling largest market share in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 8.3% in the forecast period. The high demand in the region is due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles, especially in the US. The environmental concern among the governments about the health hazards of the lithium-ion battery is considerably propelling the lithium-ion battery recycling market.

Key Companies Operating in the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market are:

Retriev Technologies Inc., Glencore International AG, American Manganese Inc., Sitrasa, Li-Cycle Corporation, Raw Materials Company Inc., Neometals Ltd., Fortum OYJ, Umicore, Lithium Recycling Inc., among others.

The market for the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling industry is segmented on the basis of the types, applications, end-user industries, technology, and key regions, among others. The segmentation and sub-segmentation offer a better understanding of the key features of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling industry.

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Marine

Power

Industrial

Regional Bifurcation includes:

North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

· Which of the leading market regions accounts for the highest global market share?

· What is the current valuation of each region and the estimated remuneration over the forecast timeline?

· What are the sales estimates for every regional segment in the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market over the projected period?

What is the projected growth rate likely to be demonstrated by each region in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market?

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Surging demand for recycled products



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for energy storage



4.2.2.3. Growth of the automotive industry



4.2.2.4. Strict regulatory norms



4.2.2.5. Concern pertaining to depletion of rare elements



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Concerns associated with disposal of batteries



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

