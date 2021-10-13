Air Purifier Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Drivers, Future Growth and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 8.05 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.7%, Market Trends – Increasing disposable income with growth in spending on home appliances.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has published its latest report titled Global Air Purifier Market to its extensive repository that offers in-depth understanding and insight into the leading manufacturers and players with a brief overview of their business. The report discusses in detail the latest technological and product advancements to offer a comprehensive understanding of the Air Purifier market. It provides insights about market size, share, global spread, trends, demands, and opportunities.

On the availability facet, since the imprisonment commenced globally, the air apparatus business was severely hampered. Retail and on-line sales came to a standstill because of the disruption on multiple fronts like logistics, on-line channels, and value chain. Getting used just for the delivery of essential things has caused a halt in residential sales, which made air equipment development corporations counting on business end-users to make demand throughout the amount.

Once lockdown restrictions due to covid-19 are eased, international air apparatus corporations is likely to consume existing inventory to address the hampered production and international trade, inspite of providing chain disruptions. Recovery within the residential sector is anticipated to be slow because of discretionary shopper payment and low pollution levels.

Key Companies operating in the Air Purifier Market and profiled in the report include:

Unilever PLC, LG Electronics, Inc., IQAir North America, Panasonic Corporation, Aerus LLC, Whirlpool Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc. and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The report also sheds light on the assessment of the key segments of the market by an extensive analysis of the prominent regional markets in the Global Air Purifier Market. The all-inclusive report offers a thorough analysis of the market growth and trends, factors influencing the growth of the market, market estimations, drivers, restraints, and overall market analysis. The report also includes an examination of leading segments and sub-segments of the Air Purifier market to offer an industry-wide analysis.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High Efficiency Particulate Matter (HEPA)

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

The report also analyzes key geographical locations for market share, market size, revenue generation, production and consumption rate, import/export, and other factors. The regions analyzed include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. The presence of key companies is also included in the analysis.

Key highlights of the report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Air Purifier market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market sizes in terms of volume and value.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Air Purifier Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Air Purifier Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising health problems associated with air pollution



4.2.2.2. Increasing household spending



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Heavy adoption and maintenance costs



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

