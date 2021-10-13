Monsoon Blockchain Corporation Partners with National Science Foundation (NSF) to Promote the Progress to Science

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monsoon Blockchain Corporation, an innovative blockchain development company, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with National Science Foundation (NSF) Center for Cloud and Autonomic Computing (CAC) to help the CAC in the research work geared towards the economic development of the nation, as well as, to secure the national defense.



Monsoon Blockchain provides a comprehensive suite of blockchain development solutions, including the development of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, NFTs, Crypto currency, AI/ML-based platforms. With over a decade of experience in the blockchain field, the team has the right skill-set and understanding of applying the technology to different industries. This partnership also aims at leveraging the knowledge of Monsoon Blockchain Corporation in researching and developing solutions that can address specific underdeveloped areas in the United States of America.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Donald G. Basile, Monsoon Blockchain's CEO stated, "The alignment of our company's vision with this scientific institution will further allow us to contribute to the creation and acceleration of technology in the areas of security, cryptography, currency, and related fields. Doing so will greatly accelerate the value for our world, our country, and our shareholders."

NSF's Center for Cloud and Autonomic Computing is created to advance industry-driven research and development in the cloud, distributed, and autonomic computing methods and their application to a broad range of needs for industry and government partners. The technical scope of the Center's activities includes design and evaluation methods, algorithms, architectures, software, and mathematical foundations for advanced distributed and automated computing systems. Besides, with the ongoing global pandemic, Blockchain seems to be an ideal option as there is a massive need for distributed, decentralized workforces and businesses that can be trusted without an intermediary.

The partnership with Monsoon Blockchain will help the center explore and find new opportunities in the field of blockchain and build solutions that can work for the betterment of the US.

"The CAC is a perfect fit for the goals and research we pursue at the Center," said Salim Hariri, Center Director. He added, "We are excited to find an area of collaboration that is so far-reaching and worthy of a partnership between Academic, Government, and Industry funding. We are extremely happy to attract a partner of the caliber of the Monsoon Blockchain Corporation … We expect this research to provide the seeds for many research projects that will have a major impact on our national and global economy."

Monsoon Blockchain Corporation is the brains behind many existing and emerging market-leading products, including Bitcoin Latinum - which is revolutionizing the crypto industry. Bitcoin Latinum is the next generation, fully insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Latinum is greener, faster, more secure, and has the lowest transaction fees, poised to revolutionize digital transactions.

Dr. Donald Basile, Monsoon Blockchain Corporation's CEO and founder, is the former CEO of Fusion-IO, a company known for playing a major role in implementing the cloud systems at major financial institutions, and global IT giants. Dr. Basile is also the Co-CEO and Chairman of Roman DBDR, a special purpose acquisition company, which raised $236 million in its initial public offering in November 2020. Roman DBDR announced a merger with CompoSecure, a pioneer in premium payment cards whose clients include some of the world's largest financial institutions. The merger of the two companies will create a combined enterprise value of approximately $1.2 billion. CompoSecure will soon be releasing its new cryptocurrency cold-storage solution, Arculus, allowing users to safely and securely store and manage their digital assets on a state-of-the-art metal payment card.

With the collaboration, NFC's CAC can design and develop innovative solutions to improve different sectors responsible for the growth of the nation's economy. Furthermore, the creation and exploitation of new concepts in engineering will make the country a global leader in research and education.

About Monsoon Blockchain Corporation

Monsoon Blockchain Corporation is focused on innovative cloud solutions in the blockchain ecosystem. Dr. Donald Basile, its CEO and founder, is the former CEO of Fusion IO, a company known for playing a major role in implementing the cloud systems at Apple and Facebook as well as partnerships with HP, IBM, and Dell. Recently, Monsoon Blockchain added advisory board members Ken Goldman, President of Hillspire (Eric Schmidt's family office), and former CFO of Yahoo and Fortinet and Xiaoma Lu, former Dalian Wanda Investments CEO and former board member of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange to their team.

For more information on Monsoon Blockchain Corporation, please visit https://monsoonblockchaincorporation.com .

For more information about Bitcoin Latinum, please visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com .

About National Science Foundation (NSF) Center for Cloud and Autonomic Computing

The Cloud and Autonomic Computing Center is supported through the National Science Foundation (NSF) Industry-University Cooperative Research Centers (IUCRC) program. The main purpose of the program is to support and develop long-term partnerships among industry, academe, and government. The IUCRC Centers are catalyzed by an investment from the National Science Foundation and their growth and impact are primarily realized through partnerships from industry members including national laboratories and other federal agencies, with NSF taking the supporting role in the development and evolution of the Center. Each Center is established to conduct pre-competitive industry relevant R&D in unique expertise areas for increased industry engagement and support, new business development opportunities, and research capabilities of the Center faculty. Overall, the IUCRC program contributes to the nation's research infrastructure base and enhances the intellectual capacity of the engineering and science workforce through the integration of research and education. As appropriate, an IUCRC uses international collaborations to advance these goals within the global context.

For more information about National Science Foundation (NSF)'s CAC, please visit https://iucrc.nsf.gov/centers/cloud-and-autonomic-computing/ .

