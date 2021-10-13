Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics Market is projected to reach US$6 Billion by 2030: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain’ has launched a new aviation report Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics Market Analysis & Forecasts 2020-2030 Forecasts by Installation Stage (Forward Fit and Retrofit), by Aircraft Type (Regional Jets, Narrow Body and Wide Body), by Avionics System (Integrated Flight Management Systems, Air Flight Navigation Systems and Flight Instruments) Including Analysis of Leading Companies

This report encompasses the global market for commercial aircraft Nextgen avionics . It provides a comprehensive and critical analysis of the market, including the subsectors of various types of avionics systems. Introduction of enhanced avionics systems have improved the operational efficiency of aircraft and manufacturers in the market are constantly investing substantial amount on R&D to launch innovative avionics systems.

In terms of geography, the majority of sales for next generation avionics is projected to come from the Asia Pacific region, with increased demand in both narrow-body and wide-body fleet within the region. The main driving force in this area is the growing percentage of middle-class families with surplus income to spend on travel.

The Visiongain report analyst commented “Growing need for enhanced avionics systems especially in developing countries of Asia Pacific and Latin America region is accelerating the growth of the market. Additionally, key manufacturers in the industry are inclined towards developing lightweight avionics components to improve the performance of aircraft and reduce the consumption of fuel. Further, introduction of enhanced situational awareness solutions will increase the safety and reliability. This in turn will create healthy growth opportunities in the market. According to Visiongain, NextGen avionics technology in the aerospace industry is anticipated to play crucial role and the outlook for this market is positive throughout the forecast period.”

Leading companies featured in the report who are offering commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market include BAE Systems PLC, Cobham PLC, General Electric, Honeywell, Rockwell Collins, Thales S.A., Zodiac Aerospace SA, Esterline Technologies Corp, L-3 Communications, United Technology Corporation, Universal Avionics Systems, Saab AB System, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Astronautics Corporation of America, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Garmin International Inc., Inmarsat PLC, Diehl Aerospace GmbH, Iridium Communications Inc., Jeppesen Sanderson Inc., Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, ADS-B Technologies LLC, AMETEK Aerospace & Defense, Astro-Med Inc., Astronics Max-Viz Inc., Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), and Sagem S.A..

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

