Learn about the types of termites in Port St Lucie Florida - Free Termite Inspections for St Lucie County

Joe at ProControl Management wants to announce it is termite season and educate the community about the types of termites in Port St Lucie. In St Lucie County, there are three main termites species to look out for: Subterranean termites, Drywood Termites, Dampwood Termites. All three termites require different methods of prevention and treatment. Joe does not recommend do-it-yourself termite solutions for St Lucie. Everyone is urged to get a free termite inspection today.
Property Owners, as well as Business Owners, should always be concerned with the threat of termites in Port St Lucie. Termites can quickly destroy a structure if left untreated. The environment in Port St Lucie for termites to thrive overwhelmingly favors all three types of termite species. The threats come from within the ground, the neighbors house, or swarms from the sky. Termites should not be treated lightly in St Lucie County.
Announcement: Termite Season is currently in Port St Lucie Florida. All property owners are urged to proactively combat termites to protect neighbors. This is the time to inspect the property for termite evidence and termite swarms. St Lucie County has been known to have serious termite infestations around this time every year.
Let it be known, termites can ruin a property right out from under the tenant. Termite inspections are mandatory to protect property. Insurance claims can be based on how fast the treatment was executed. Joe at ProControl Management Services wants to make sure all residents and business owners know that termite inspections are free of cost and available to everyone.
ProControl Management Services is a five-star pest control company in Port St Lucie Florida. Offering monthly pest control services, termite treatments, rodent removal, bee removal, and all exterminator services - Call Joe today for a free termite inspection from West Palm Beach to Vero Beach.
